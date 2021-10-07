If I had to say what my favorite comic strip was and still is, I would have to say “Peanuts.”
First, was the local aspect of discovering cartoonist Charles M. Schulz grew up in the Twin Cities. Second, who didn’t love the Christmas episode in which Charlie Brown fell in love with the puny Christmas tree. And third, the number of times I smiled as Lucy pulled the football away from Charlie Brown were in the thousands.
So, that’s why I loved seeing this email come into my feed last week, thanks to historyquiz.com.
Over the course of five decades, artist Charles M. Schulz drew 17,897 “Peanuts” comic strips — good grief! The debut installment was published 71 years ago today (Oct. 2) in seven newspapers, including “The Washington Post” and Schulz’s hometown “Minneapolis Tribune.” In the four-panel cartoon, Charlie Brown waves to two other children, Shermy and Patty. As he strolls past them, Shermy tells Patty, “Good ‘ol Charlie Brown... How I hate him!” Charlie’s beagle Snoopy made his entrance two days later — walking on four legs — and Charlie donned a signature zigzag shirt that December. The full “Peanuts” gang — Schroeder, Lucy, Linus, Pig-Pen, Sally, Peppermint Patty, Woodstock, Marcie and Franklin — arrived in print over the next 18 years.
Charlie was a holdover from “Li’l Folks,” the comic strip Schulz previously produced for “The St. Paul Pioneer Press.” In 1950, United Feature Syndicate purchased “Li’l Folks” and, to Schulz’s chagrin, renamed it “Peanuts.” Initially, he received $90 in weekly royalties, but by 1989, Schulz was earning $32 million per year from various “Peanuts”-related revenue streams. The series eventually ran in 75 countries’ newspapers, enjoying an audience of 350 million. The comic strip was only the beginning, of course: “Peanuts” has inspired 45 animated television specials, five feature films, countless merchandise sales, and an enduring search for the Great Pumpkin.
Good News
The Bulletin has been sent out to all residents in Baldwin and Hammond the last two weeks as a reminder to those who aren’t subscribers that we are still around.
It’s just one example, but it did put a smile on my face when I was told it. We got a new subscriber in Hammond, who told us the following, when sending in her payment.
“Excited about getting a local paper that tells me what’s going on in the area again.”
September Pageviews
We must be doing something right as the number of page views have increased for the fourth straight month.
Crime did play a factor in the increased amount. Two different versions of the Baldwin man being charged with arson story garnered over 2,700 and 1,000 page views.
The third highest clicked story was one everybody could agree on for being good news: Brenna Iverson opening up Sweet B’s in her hometown of Baldwin. That garnered over 730 page views.
Coming in at No. 4 was the story on the St. Croix County Circuit Court ordering the Somerset School District to respond to record requests. That finished with nearly 600 page views.
Registering at No. 5 was the news of the Hammond man drowning in Burnett County over Labor Day. That story had over 430 page views.
