When you walk across the stage to receive your high school diploma, there’s no question you feel an error of invincibility.
The rest of your life is ahead of you as you go out and live by yourself for the first time. You feel immune to death. You feel nothing is going to stop you now as you chase your goals and dreams. You promise to stay in touch with your high school friends forever but at the same time knowing you probably won’t.
I’ve been out of high school since the late 1990s and since then I could probably count on one hand the number of times, I’ve seen people I went to school with (thanks to social media you don’t need to see them anymore).
It was a bit of a two-by-four between the eyes when I saw on Facebook a couple of years ago that a popular classmate died in a car accident. Even though I hadn’t seen that person in nearly 20 years, your mind can’t help but go back when to you last saw them and think to yourself, “There’s no way we are going to die. We are indestructible.”
If that news was a 2x4 seeing the post last week from another classmate was double the news: She shared the news that she was going to be a grandma.
I’ll admit I’m closer to 45 than I’m 40, but I can’t see myself entering that stage or wanting to in my life for a long, long time. One, because I have at least seven more years of a child living with us. Two, my children have their lives to live before settling down and having kids of their own. Third, I don’t need any more signs in my life I’m getting older. All I can do is look in the mirror and see my salt and pepper hair.
In another example time is moving faster and faster than we ever thought, according to histo-ry.com, Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans, LA., as a Category 3 hurricane on Aug. 29, 2005. The story said Katrina was only the third most powerful storm of the 2005, it was among the worst natural disasters in the history of the United States. The storm causes 50 failures of the levees and flood walls around New Orleans and its suburbs.
Eighty percent of the city was flooded up to the rooftops of many homes and small buildings. Besides the New Orleans area, it devasted the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama, along with other parts of Louisiana.
On Aug. 31, 1997, Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris. She was 36. Her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and the driver of the car, Henri Paul, died as well.
On Sept. 1, 1972, American chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer defeated Russian Boris Spassky during the World Chess Championship in Reykjavik, Iceland. Fischer became the first American to win the competition since its inception in 1866.
