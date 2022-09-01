When you walk across the stage to receive your high school diploma, there’s no question you feel an error of invincibility. 

The rest of your life is ahead of you as you go out and live by yourself for the first time. You feel immune to death. You feel nothing is going to stop you now as you chase your goals and dreams. You promise to stay in touch with your high school friends forever but at the same time knowing you probably won’t. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.