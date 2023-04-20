This has been an odd week for me in terms of this job.
Besides being editor for the Baldwin Bulletin, I’m basically the sports editor for the Osceola Sun and Amery Free Press.
One of the duties of that title is to coordinate prep sports previews three times a year for each newspaper. The Baldwin spring sports preview (or showdown? or whatever word one wants to use) is in this week’s edition.
This is my second year of writing the copy of all three sports previews for all seven schools that are within our company. This one of the six was the worst in getting off the ground to completion.
First off is the number of sports. In the winter months, it is basketball, hockey, and wrestling. They usually start their practice around the same time, so when you are hitting coaches for information on rosters, schedules, expectations, their seasons haven’t started yet, so chances are you’ll get the answers you want and not get resistance.
In spring sports, there’s baseball, softball, golf, tennis, track and field and soccer. Double the number of sports in some schools, double the fun.
There’s also the scheduling start. On March 8, track and field held its first practice. That went all the way to March 27, when golf and tennis were allowed to practice for the first time.
That becomes more of a nightmare as some coaches throughout the seven schools we cover refuse to answer our questions as their seasons have already started or they don’t want the coverage as all. (I’ll never understand the why to that, but that’s a different story.) Furthermore, if you ask repeatedly, your chances of getting a response are greatly reduced. Fortunately for me, Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central have two athletic directors in Jason Sell and Brian Johnson respectively, who put up with my pestering this time of year and are willing to help me out.
I spent the better part of the last two weeks working on the spring sports previews for the three newspapers. This year’s Baldwin edition was sent to the printers the afternoon of April 13, meaning the bulk of this week’s paper was going to be done on April 14 and 17.
I’m not a fan of that, because it means I missed out on news and events, but some weeks that happens.
Last Monday, there weren’t as many spring sports so being done before 6 p.m., was a realistic possibility, which occurred. With spring sports starting up in earnest last week, I knew 6 p.m., wasn’t going to happen.
As I’m writing this column at 7:45 p.m., Monday, this is my last story I must write for the Bulletin this week. There has been more than one moment over the last week, where the connection between my brain and fingers have misfired leading to frustration. I have also wondered, is the end in sight?
My answer came when I was interviewing Melissa Eisen, coordinator for the Greenfield Career Day.
When asked what she hopes students take from the event, she said: “I hope students can connect or understand what they are good at or what they love, so they can always have happiness and joy in what they do.”
Despite the frustrations and heartaches, this line of work still provides the happiness and joy I haven’t found anywhere else.
