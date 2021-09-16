If you’re a devoted reader of the Bulletin (and I hope you are), you looked at the sports section and said, ‘where’s the Baldwin football roundup?’ or ‘how did the cross country team do in Somerset?’
In a sometimes never-ending battle to make as many people as happy as possible sitting in this chair, the people who I report to won this one.
The decision was made after getting roundups for the 11 sports that Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central participate in, those sports which were on those pages got higher consideration based off the week that was for their teams.
Baldwin-Woodville volleyball finally had its home opener and won all three matches it played. The St. Croix Central boys soccer team earned its first win in program history after one year and its three games played this season.
The St. Croix Central volleyball team has played 16 matches this season and won 15 of them. They are the defending conference champions and return a lot of starters from last year’s team.
The Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer team have already doubled its win output from 2020 and the season isn’t even at its halfway point.
Finally, the St. Croix Central girls golf team earned two consecutive second places at conference meets.
With what was given for news/sports space in the paper this week, there was only room for those teams. In addition, there were at least two weeks’ worth of summaries thanks to the Labor Day Holiday for some of these sports.
So, if you’re a fan or devoted follower of the Baldwin-Woodville girls tennis, cross country and football teams along with the St. Croix Central cross country and football teams, please visit www.baldwin-bulletin.com as those recaps will be on our website before the weekend.
If this poses a problem for anyone, please email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin.com and let me know your thoughts.
Don’t worry, I’ll do a better job of getting every sport in the paper next week.
One more note, if you get a chance, please read the Fall Sports Preview which is in this week’s paper. A lot of behind-the-scenes time was spent on publishing this special section to give coverage and recognition to the prep sports athlete in this area.
August Pageviews
August saw more eyeballs visit baldwin-bulletin.com than over the previous two months, which is always nice to see in our line of work.
What brought them were two things no one wants to see: crime and death.
Two versions of the story on Kevin Grant, former owner of the Cubby Hole Bar in Woodville charged with arson, were the first and third highest page viewed stories of the month. The second biggest page viewed story was the tragic news on John and Patricia Jarvis dying in an accident. Rounding out the top four was the news that a semi carrying 800 domestic turkeys have tipped over on a portion of Hwy. 63, closing part of the Highway.
