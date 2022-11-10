I have attended multiple National Football League games in person but the Oct. 30 Minnesota Vikings/Arizona Cardinals one was different.
It was Lauren’s first NFL game in person.
Every parent wants a memorable experience for their kids especially if it is their first. As we were settling into our seats, I took a photo of the game in action and posted it to my Facebook page with the caption: “I’ll take all the blame if they lose but give all the credit to Lauren if they win. It is her first game.”
She was hooked on being a Viking fan in 2017 that magical year which included the Minneapolis Miracle, which even got me, a long-suffering Viking fan, thinking that was going to be the year. Of course, the clock struck midnight in Philadelphia before the Super Bowl. She never lost hope. I can remember putting her to bed that night and her saying, “Dad, the Vikes can still come back and win,” as the score was 24-7 or 28-7.
“No honey, this time it’s over,” I told her.
She kept the faith since then especially the last two years, when the Vikings kept finding ways to lose close ballgames.
We were in the works to go to a game last year, but at last minute plans fell through. There was no doubt with the start they were having, we were going to a game this year and the Arizona one worked out the best.
I found tickets at the end of the row which was ideal because I hate sitting in the middle of the row at sporting events and if we needed to leave in case something unexpected happens, the better.
We were in the third deck and were able to see the whole field, which was perfect.
We were able to see Jared Allen for his Ring of Honor ceremony come in on a horse which if you know Jared Allen’s history, that isn’t a surprise.
Lauren got to be able to participate in a couple of SKOL chants during the second half which made her happy. What made her happy was the Vikings overcame a deficit and hold on for the win. She had the biggest smile on her face afterwards.
It was far from a perfect game, but in today’s NFL, I think fans should stop expecting it. This isn’t the 1998 Vikings or the 2007 New England Patriots. Style points are gone. They are 7-1 overall and I can think of a lot of teams that would want that record.
As for Lauren? I think it’s possible she became a bigger fan after seeing one game in person.
October’s Pageviews
The highest viewed story for October online was the DNR announcing changes to the 2022 hunting season with 315 pageviews.
The second was the news of two eastbound I-94 lanes having to close due to electrical conduit repairs with just short of 300 page views.
Coming in third was Cree Schuh opening a tattoo shop in Roberts, while fourth was the obituary for Reid Berger.
The fifth viewed story was Jacob Mygatt was being sentenced to three years prison for sexual assault of a child.
October’s pageview total was about 200 higher than September’s.

