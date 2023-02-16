I turned another year older last week, but Hannah received the gift.
The topic had been mentioned more than once over the last year about getting another dog.
Don’t get me wrong Archie has been a pretty good dog since we got him in April 2020, but all four people in our family admit he’s a Mama’s Boy.
The kids should get a dog of their own, I was told. I was hesitant thinking of all the extra work that would come with it and was the lone holdout.
For some unexplained reason, Hannah developed a fondness for Corgis. Clothing, bedsheets, calendars, you name it, she wanted to show off her love of them. If we were going to get a dog, it was going to be a Corgi.
The topic was brought up again over the winter months and I still was reluctant.
Despite my resistance Michelle was still looking. I thought the topic was over (at least for the time being) until a couple of weeks ago when she said something about being a parent that made you go, “Yeah, you’re right”.
When I told Hannah I relented and we would become a two-dog family, she was so overjoyed, the smile was all night.
We welcomed Diamond Schulte into our family last Wednesday and ever since, well there has been some adventures.
On her first night, we let her up onto our bed and she promptly peed on it. The number of times she has gone to the bathroom in the house these last five days since we’ve gotten her must be more than Casey and Archie in the last 16.5 years.
Prior to Diamond’s arrival, research showed Corgis loved to chew. Of course, the amount/how much they loved to chew is a different story. Shoes, pillows, blankets, even the corners of our coaches haven’t been safe. In addition, cords must be always watched.
There’s been a couple of times I’ve grumbled doing the low points, thinking is this worth it.
Then I remember a situation like Saturday morning. We get up first and take her outside so she can go to the bathroom.
Not long afterwards, Hannah opens her bedroom door and Diamond takes off towards her. The two end up playing and Hannah has the biggest smile on her face. The answer to is this worth it, becomes a yes.
Basketball Pairings
The prep girls basketball pairings were announced Sunday and Somerset earned the No. 1 seed for Division 3, while Prescott was No. 2. St. Croix Falls, the defending section champion was voted No. 3.
Baldwin-Woodville was tabbed as the No. 6 seed while SCC earned the 11th seed. Those two teams will play each other in the first round of the playoffs Feb. 21.
The boys’ pairings will be announced this weekend and this last week of play will still have a big factor.
Osceola is the prohibitive favorite to be the No 1 seed. The Chieftains are undefeated in the conference and overall.
The race for No. 2 seed is one to watch. Baldwin-Woodville, Prescott and Northwestern all have a chance. The Blackhawks defeating Prescott last week certainly helps their chances and they play the Tigers on Feb. 18. If they defeat Northwestern, then who knows?
St. Croix Central looks to seeded fifth or sixth.
