The overall count of August pageviews resulted in our second highest amount of the year with over 22,300 page views.
The top story for the month was the news of Stephanie Hughes, a Baldwin woman, facing felony charges after leading law enforcement on a car chase throughout St. Croix County August 2. Hughes had a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 17, which was waived. Her next court appearance was an arraignment scheduled for September 6. The story generated almost 1,600 page views, a record for stories that viewed in a month.
When something tragic happens in St. Croix County and it makes the New York Times, you know it’s something big. What happened at the Apple River July 30 doesn’t need to be rehashed. The initial story of Isaac Schuman dying, and Nicolae Miu being arrested and charged with homicide drew in over 720 page views. The second story of Miu hiring Corey Chirafisi, one of the lawyers who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted, was our third highest viewed story at 582.
Deer hunting is a big activity in this area and with the DNR news that hunters with disabilities needed to sign up for the fall gun deer hunt by Sept. 1 was the fourth viewed story for the month with 316.
Rounding out the top five was the conclusion of the case against Thomas Schaffner, the Baldwin man who was facing an arson charge. A plea agreement was reached in the case, which included the plea hearing being dismissed. That story had over 290 page views.
Only two head coaches in the history of the National Football League have taken their teams to the Super Bowl in the first year of being a head coach. One, was George Seifert of the San Francisco 49ers, who replaced Bill Walsh, who won the Super Bowl in his final game as a head coach. The other was Don McCafferty who replaced Don Shula as head coach of the Baltimore Colts after Don Shula left to coach the Miami Dolphins.
As a diehard Viking fan, do I expect Kevin O’Connell to be the third? No, no I don’t, especially since I haven’t seen a Viking Super Bowl appearance in my lifetime.
There’s a reason he’s a first-year head coach because the previous coach and administration didn’t win enough.
Do I expect to make the playoffs this year? Yes, that’d be a good start. Or, if worse comes to worse, just beat the Green Bay Packers once.
The Baldwin Bulletin moved its offices from its old location on Main Street to our current location on Hillcrest Street before Christmas. Over the last couple of months talking on the phone with customers, they know we’ve moved, but if they had to answer the where, I don’t think they would’ve gotten it right. To relieve their doubts, I always say, we are in the State Farm building and that seems to ease their fears.
It’s going to be interesting now that our sign was installed with the rest of the businesses in the building if we still get those same phone calls. Hopefully, it helps.
