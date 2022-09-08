The overall count of August pageviews resulted in our second highest amount of the year with over 22,300 page views. 

The top story for the month was the news of Stephanie Hughes, a Baldwin woman, facing felony charges after leading law enforcement on a car chase throughout St. Croix County August 2. Hughes had a preliminary hearing scheduled for August 17, which was waived. Her next court appearance was an arraignment scheduled for September 6. The story generated almost 1,600 page views, a record for stories that viewed in a month. 

