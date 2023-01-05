I’ve typed it more than once in this space, I’ll type it again right now and I’ll probably do it again in the future:
The crime and court beat for a newspaper will always bring in the readers.
I’ve typed it more than once in this space, I’ll type it again right now and I’ll probably do it again in the future:
The crime and court beat for a newspaper will always bring in the readers.
Those stories were responsible for the five of the 12 most viewed stories of the month for the recent 2022 year.
The case of the former Baldwin youth pastor, Jacob Mygatt, being charged with sexual assault of a child was responsible for three of those five. His arraignment, his pleading guilty and his sentence topped April, July, and September’s most viewed stories online respectively.
The other two were for Stephanie Hughes, the former Baldwin woman facing felony charges after leading police on a car chase through the county (that was August’s most viewed story) and Trent Brinker, a Woodville man, who received probation in a burglary case.
The second most viewed story for December was our senior living story on grief, titled ‘Grief: It may seem natural, but it’s a journey’. Coming in third was the news B-W sophomore Melissa Riebe took part in the pregame festivities at the Citrus Bowl.
Fourth was Kyle Schlussler, a former Glenwood City man, being arraigned on sexual assault charges and the fifth story was a St. Croix County panel approving the resolution in support of the U.S. Constitution’s 2nd Amendment.
After crime and courts, outdoors was also popular as the DNR’s changes to the 2022 Hunting Season were October and November’s most viewed stories.
July was our highest total number of pageviews for a month thanks to the Mygatt plea hearing, the former WWH site being sold to Kwik Trip and the Woodville Garage Bar completing the purchase of the Wild Wood Bar and Grill
The curse is real
As a Minnesota Viking fan, I’ll be the first one to admit the Green Bay Packers were the better team and deserved to win Sunday.
Growing up watching NFL games, I knew I never had the talent to play professionally, but at some point, the thought was how much fun it would be to broadcast or be part of those teams that announce those games. That desire went out the window when I heard my voice on tape for the first time and realizing writing about sporting events would be more enjoyable than announcing.
Anyway, NFL fans over the years (myself included) have complained about announcers due to their excitement and perceived bias over select teams. I can add another reason to that list.
When I found out the announcers for the Viking/Packer game were Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, one of the top broadcast teams around, I knew the Vikings were in trouble.
It’s not I don’t have a problem listening to Nantz and Romo. I enjoy listening to their games and Romo tells me facts about the game I usually don’t know.
I knew the Vikings were in trouble because heading into Sunday’s game, they are 0-4 in games called by the pair. After Sunday, it’s now 0-5 and they haven’t played good in any of those games.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.