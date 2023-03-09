The top four stories viewed online for February have a familiar theme about them.
Coming in number one was the news of Kevin Grant, the former Woodville bar owner being found guilty of arson. Grant was convicted in a two-week jury trial of arson, endangering safety, unsafe building, and insurance fraud.
I couldn’t make it to the jury trial, but I will be there for the sentencing hearing in May.
To show you how noteworthy this story was (the incident happened in Dec. 2018), Grant being found guilty of arson was our top story for the month. The story of Grant’s jury trial being set was the second viewed story.
Coming in third was our preview story on the four candidates facing off in the state Supreme Court primary. Dan Kelly and Janet Protasiewicz advanced and will face off April 4 to sit on the Supreme Court for the next 10 years.
The next story was the mother-daughter pair of Linda Curtis and Sabreena Stage being accused of identity and business theft from the Amish. The fifth most viewed story was the details of the two-car accident on Highway 63 near Lindus Construction.
It put a smile on the face to see the story about Isaiah Kasay, the St. Croix Central student manager, draining a three-pointer in their win over Amery. Thank you social media for that one.
A lucky winner
Kudos to the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce for a well-organized and well-run Annual Banquet March 2. I know the Chamber likes to change its yearly theme, but it seemed like the ‘50s theme was more of a hit compared to previous years. I don’t think anyone who was there will ever forget the vocal stylings and dance moves of Elvis Presley (a.k.a. J.R. Dachel).
Another selfish reason to keep the ‘50s theme: I came home with two door prizes. My family appreciated them very much. I’m a superstitious person when it comes to stuff like that.
In with the new, out with the old
After weeks of haggling, we, as a family, switched phone companies this past weekend.
When we first investigated this, it was amazing our old phone company really didn’t do much to keep its current customers. The promotions were always about hooking in new clients.
So, we went shopping and found a deal that was too good to pass up.
I thought I was crazy about the promotions, so I asked three different sales representatives about this, and they all agreed with me. Thought that was the strangest thing.
This Week in History
On March 9, 1959, the first Barbie doll went on display at the American Toy Fair in New York City.
According to history.com, Barbie’s appearance was modeled on a doll named Lilli, based on a German comic strip character. Originally marketed as a racy gag gift to adult men in tobacco shops, the Lilli doll later became extremely popular with children.
Mattel bought the rights to Lilli and made its own version, which co-founder Ruth Handler, named after her daughter, Barbara.
Barbie-related merchandise sales topped one billion dollars annually by 1993. Since 1959, over one billion dolls in the Barbie family have been sold around the world.
