On May 7, the St. Croix County COVID-19 dashboard reported 27 people tested positive.
I was one of them.
It started two days earlier when I started coughing and sneezing around the office. I didn’t think anything of it because I usually cough and sneeze occasionally during the day.
More of the same occurred the following day until I received the text from Michelle: “I tested positive.”
A little background information: Our house of four wasn’t feeling the greatest leading up to the text. Michelle and the girls weren’t 100%. Hannah woke up the morning of May 3 complaining of a sore throat and was held out of school multiple days that week.
The symptoms seemed to have skipped me, but I knew I wasn’t out the woods.
That’s because I remember when Lauren was a baby. The stomach flu was going around our house and I was in the clear for the first round. It was a Friday, and I was feeling poised that it wasn’t going to get me.
I woke up Saturday morning and realized I was eating my words big time. I don’t think I got out of bed until after 3 p.m. that day. The stomach flu kicked my butt.
Anyway, back to May 6, I was sitting through a softball game, and I was sneezing and coughing more than normal. The problem was, they were sounding different from previous versions. It didn’t feel right.
It was recommended for everyone in the house to get a COVID-19 test. I put a Q-tip figure up both nostrils of my nose at the Walgreens drive-thru in River Falls and awaited the results.
Before that, I took our dog for a walk and the uneasy, queasiness level was at an all-time high, further confirming my belief, I was positive.
For once in my life, I was right in a situation I didn’t want to be as the email showed I came back positive.
The quarantine started and it was a good decision.
I was so out of it that night if Jeff Bezos knocked on our door and said “Jason, I’ll give you $1 million if you can go for a 30-minute walk?” I would’ve said, “Jeff, keep your money, I got nothing.” I didn’t feel like moving. All I wanted to do was lay on the couch and binge whatever show I wanted.
Sunday wasn’t better, which left Monday.
Monday is my busiest day of the week for me and it’s not even close. It’s a challenge for me to write and compile stories when I’m 100% Not feeling 100% was going to feel like moving a rock up a mountain.
The day drew on and the energy level was getting closer to E with each passing minute. There were times I was staring at the computer screen and going, write, but the connection between the brain and hands weren’t working.
By 7:30 p.m., I gave up and said that was it for the week. So, for those, who were hoping to see roundups of Baldwin-Woodville softball, boys track and St. Croix Central track in the paper last week, my apologies. COVID-19 won the battle.
It didn’t win the war as I was back in the office later in the week.
