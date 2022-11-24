When you get a chance, please read the responses Greenfield students did for How to Cook a Turkey, starting on page 15 of this week’s edition of the Bulletin. There are answers like these:
“You stuff a turkey with chicken nuggets.”
“Don’t forget to season it with sprinkles.”
“Cook the turkey at 88 degrees for one hour.”
“Get a turkey from pigs.”
“For dessert you can have root beer pumpkin float.”
While all those answers were cute, my favorite came from 10 years ago, when Lauren had to answer the question as a kindergartner.
“We get our turkey from Target. It costs 20 bucks for a 60-pound turkey. The first thing we do with our turkey is heat it up nice and warm. Then we cook it in the oven at 3 degrees for 10 minutes. You will know when the turkey is ready when it looks perfect! The special ingredients we use for our turkey are oil, salt, and sugar.
“I learned how to make a turkey from my mom helping me. She noticed that she could cook when she made lots of good things that we eat for supper. She probably got her turkey recipe from her grandma.
“I like to eat potatoes, ham and chicken with my turkey. The reason our turkey tastes so great is because it has some good, tasty strawberries in it.
“The most important thing to remember when making a Thanksgiving turkey is you have to play nice with it and eat nice with it otherwise it will explode all over the house.”
This Week in History
According to history.com, on
Nov. 23, 1936, the first issue of Life is published, featuring a cover photo of the Fort Peck Dam’s spillway by Margaret Bourke-White.
The magazine was relaunched under publisher Henry Luce, who made the magazine as a picture-based periodical.
Luce said his mission was of the magazine was “to see life; to see the world; to eyewitness great events…to see things thousands of miles away…to see and be amazed; to see and be instructed…to see, and to show…”
At its peak, Life had a circulation of over eight million.
On Nov. 24, 1859, On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, written by Charles Darwin is published. Darwin’s theory argued organisms gradually evolve through a process he called “natural selection.”
Thanksgiving Tidbits
More information from history.com, about the fourth Thursday in November.
When did America first call for a national Thanksgiving?
America first called for as National Day of Thanksgiving to celebrate victory over the British in the Battle of Saratoga. In 1789, George Washington again called for National Day of Thanks on the Thursday of November in 1777 to commemorate the end of the Revolutionary War and the ratification of the Constitution. During the Civil War, both the Confederacy and the Union issued Thanksgiving Day proclamations following major victories.
Who was the first president to pardon a turkey?
Starting in the 1940s, farmers would gift the president with some plump birds for roast turkey over the holidays, which the first family would invariably eat. While President John F. Kennedy was the first American president to spare a turkey’s life (“We’ll just let this one grow,” JKF quipped in 1963. “It’s our Thanksgiving present to him.”) the annual White House tradition of “pardoning” a turkey officially started with George H.W. Bush in 1989.
