Ibelieve if you ask 100 parents the question, “Do you want your children to have the same interests as you?”, most of those parents would say yes.
Why? A common topic to talk about, maybe the one person could help the other person become more knowledgeable about the interest, and quite simply, if you are the child, how much fun would it be to say, “I’m better at so-so than my parents.”
When it comes to my two children, Lauren took to playing sports and watching sports at an early age, so the bond was formed there.
Hannah doesn’t like sports as much as Lauren does. Playing video games? That’s a different story.
Earlier this year, she was given NBA 2K22 as a gift for the Nintendo Switch. She started to play and developed a liking for the Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo. She asked me to play a couple of games with her, and I said of course. To keep the geography battle going, I was the Minnesota Timberwolves.
We played here and there over the first couple months as I won one, but she would win the rest. Most of our games were close, but there were three games recently in which she beat me by more than 20 points. I’ll accept losing to my daughter, but not by those amounts.
The competitive juices increased as we played three games this past weekend.
The first one came down to the end as I won by one point thanks to converting a three-point play with less than three seconds remaining. To say she was frustrated with the loss after winning the previous 12 games against me was an understatement. Did I brag? A little.
She woke up the next morning and after a few minutes, uttered, “I want a rematch”. I replied with you bet.
The first half couldn’t have gone any better for me. I was up 17 against her, which had to be a record. The second half commenced and then it turned into the Bucks being the Bucks, and the Timberwolves being the Timberwolves.
I had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but the shot went array and in a span of 24 hours, the roles were reversed in terms of celebration. Hannah was celebrating and I was going, “How?” “Why?” “What just happened?”
We played one more game and thanks to a dominating first quarter by her, she cruised to the victory.
Is she going to end up winning more games than me? Yes. Is it something we are going to be doing months maybe years from now? Yes, as well. That’s fine with me.
Today in History
On Dec. 14, 1911, Roald Amundsen becomes the first explorer to reach the South Pole. According to history.com, Amundsen planned to be the first man to the North Pole, and he was
about to embark in 1909, when he learned Robert Peary achieved the feat.
He instead focused on the South Pole, where in October 1911, he set off using sleigh dogs in a competition with English explorer Robert F. Scott. Scott used motor sledges, Siberian ponies, and dogs. Scott reached the South Pole a month later than Amundsen.
Amundsen, a Norwegian native, died in 1928 at the age of 56 while trying to rescue a fellow explorer in Norway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.