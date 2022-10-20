On Saturday afternoon, I had the pleasure of being at the Baldwin-Woodville High School Track for the Midwest Heartland Adaptive Sports Association (MHASA) Mini Track Meet.
The MHASA, a new organization, has the goal of introducing and encouraging the involvement in adaptive sports for athletes who have an impairment in body structures and functions that lead to a competitive disadvantage in sport.
The track meet was spearheaded by B-W occupational therapist Carissa Kusilek and teacher Jen Schommer, who saw the effect it had on Jen’s son, Gabe last year.
Gabe, now a freshman at Baldwin-Woodville High School, competed at the Dairyland Games in Madison last May, Wisconsin’s premiere multi-sport competition for individuals with physical disabilities, in powerlifting, shot put and the 100-meter-dash. Schommer then went on to compete at the National meet in Denver in powerlifting and shot put.
“We would love to have a whole team,” Kusilek said to those athletes and their supporters who braved the wind and the cold.
Gabe was the most recognized athlete who took part as there was athletes from around the region, there was a strong Baldwin-Woodville contingent.
You couldn’t help but feel a lump in your throat as you were watching Schommer race as fast as he could on his wheelchair while doing the 200 meters and seeing the steps which had to be done for him to do the shot put. It was cool and inspiring to watch all at the same time.
I was also there as a parent as another one of the athletes was my daughter Hannah. Part of her didn’t want to do it, as she expressed some timidness.
“All you have to do is one event,” we told her, and she went along willingly (She ended up doing two, over her objections). She enjoyed it, but wished it was 20-30 degrees warmer.
Kusilek said a spring event is in the works, sometime in May, to see if more athletes would be interested.
The more the merrier.
Time flies by
We knew the day was coming and it became official last week.
Lauren (our oldest daughter) earned her driver’s permit.
I was texted a picture of her as she got behind the wheel and oh my, her smile was as big as I don’t know when.
To say this moment is weird is an understatement. I can remember bringing her home from the hospital for the first time and now 15 years later, I’m telling her to watch all her mirrors as she is backing the car out of the driveway.
It’s also noteworthy the first couple of times she was approaching a stop sign, I would tell her to stop, she would hit the brakes harder than most and one would feel the lunge as a result. She would immediately apologize, I would say it’s okay, you’re just getting used to this. This is normal. It’s all going to come with time and experience.
What was ironic to me was telling this experience to different people and they said after a short amount of time after getting their permit, “We just let our child drive on I-94. Let them get used to it,” they added.
I shuddered upon hearing that. I couldn’t do that with my kids. Not yet anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.