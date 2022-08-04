I was out of the area Saturday spending it with family.
I came home and looked at my phone and found out the sad details on what happened at the Apple River.
To quote from the Apple River Facebook page: “For more than a half century, the Apple River has been known for its beautiful setting and summer fun. Tens of thousands of visitors annually – millions in total – have enjoyed floating the river with family and friends. Yesterday, an act of violence shattered that serenity.”
Everyone by now knows what happened, but what’s been interesting has been the media coverage on the story.
Due to the tragic news which resulted along with the fact four of the six people involved in the incident were from Minnesota, one would guess Twin Cities media outlets would be all over this story.
And they have been. One outlet (KARE) was able to get confirmation about the identity of the person who died. Another outlet (Bring Me the News) found the identity of one of the other victims and the fact she has started a Go Fund Me page to cover her medical bills. Finally, a different third outlet (KSTP) reported two of the four victims are now released from the hospital.
Will one outlet report on what the other one found? Traditionally, not.
When it comes to a story like this, people are going to go to Google to find anything and everything they can find. Do they want to be first or want to be right? It remains to be seen.
July Pageviews
Thanks to the Best Of voting, July pageviews were over 25,200, the most the Bulletin has had since October 2021. So, thank you for voting and reading our stories online.
For the second time this year, the news of Jacob Mygatt, the former Baldwin youth pastor charged with sexual assault was the top viewed story for the month. This time, the news he pled guilty to sexual assault garnered over 730 page views. For everyone’s information, he will be sentenced next month.
Coming in second, just short of 700 page views was the news Western Wisconsin Health is selling their old site to Kwik Trip. Kwik Trip will then build a new convenience story on the site. Upon completion of that, Kwik Trip will give its Main Street location to the Village so the food pantry will move into that building. A win, win, win.
Taking third was the news of a new restaurant opening in Baldwin within the Baldwin Travel Plaza, located south of I-94. Placing fourth was the news that a jury trial for Kevin Grant, former Woodville bar owner, accused of arson, was set.
Rounding out the top five was the news Woodville Garage Bar is completing the purchase of Wild Wood Bar and Grill with just over 500 page views.
One more reminder
Voting is still ongoing in the third annual Best of the Baldwin Woodville Area Contest. All votes can be cast online at www.baldwin-bulletin.com/bestof. The polls close at 5 p.m., Sunday, August 7. Unlike other elections, you can vote multiple times. In fact, we encourage voting once every 24 hours.
