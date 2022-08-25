I don’t know about the rest of those school-age parents out there, but as a parent of a soon-to-be sophomore and sixth grader, here’s what I’m thinking as the clock ticks closer to their first day of school. 

Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go. It’s time. Back to the routine and structure. Back to hearing of complaining about classes, waking up early (my daughters are night owls by choice) and asking them what they had for lunch and watching them scramble to remember. Seeing the interaction, they have with kids their own age (as a parent, you always wonder about that).

