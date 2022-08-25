I don’t know about the rest of those school-age parents out there, but as a parent of a soon-to-be sophomore and sixth grader, here’s what I’m thinking as the clock ticks closer to their first day of school.
Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go. It’s time. Back to the routine and structure. Back to hearing of complaining about classes, waking up early (my daughters are night owls by choice) and asking them what they had for lunch and watching them scramble to remember. Seeing the interaction, they have with kids their own age (as a parent, you always wonder about that).
There’s always been an unspoken agreement between Michelle and I in which when this time of the year comes, I would handle payment for back-to-school supply shopping, and she would take care of clothes shopping. By far the easier duty out of the two for me.
I took care of this year’s duties last Saturday in Hudson and once again, I enjoyed it. I don’t know why, maybe it falls in line with the structure and routine. Or maybe it’s a little bit of sense of pride this is something I can do for my daughters yearly. It is amazing as they’re getting older in their school years, you become more of a bank for them rather than helping them on their homework.
When scrolling through Back-to-School stories online, I found these paragraphs or two from lumoslearning.com, the most interesting:
“Allow your child to choose sleek new folders, markers, and notebooks is a special event unto itself. Most schools provide a list of required teacher supplies, like facial tissues, glue, and scissors. Turn shopping into a scavenger hunt when you go to buy classroom necessities. If your children want unique school supplies, help them turn plain notebooks or binders into works of art with the help of paint, markers, stickers, and even colorful duct tape.”
Maybe my excitement in school starting up again has to do with some personal information: Both of my parents were teachers. My mother was an elementary school teacher before my sister was born and my father was an algebra teacher for over 30 years. When I was a junior or senior in high school becoming a teacher felt like I was following the family business and who wants to do that? Now, 20-25 years later, it’s natural to wonder, look back and think about what might have been.
On August 24, 79 AD, history.com reported Mount Vesuvius erupted in southern Italy, devastating the Roman cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum and killing thousands. The cities, buried under a thick layer of volcanic material and mud, were never rebuilt, and largely forgotten.
On August 26, 1939, the first televised Major League baseball game is broadcast on station W2XBS between the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, New York. History.com reported there were only two stationary camera angles: the first was placed down the third base line to pick up the infield throws to first, and the second was placed high above home plate to get an extensive view of the field.
