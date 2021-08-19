One of the benefits of this line of work, at least I think it is, it’s not a desk job. You don’t need to punch a clock at 8 a.m.; you are not assigned a set time to eat lunch every day and your day doesn’t necessarily end at 5 p.m.
I experienced two of those nights last week.
On Wednesday, the Baldwin Village Board held its monthly meeting and as expected, the debate about the Village becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary brought a full house.
It was an opportunity in which both sides were allowed to speak their opinions in a civilized manner and the name-calling was at a minimal.
As trustee Austin Van Someren summarized, it’s been the one issue he’s gotten the most phone calls, texts and emails about in his time on the Board.
The debate doesn’t seem to be going away either as Board members seem open to the idea of letting village residents make the final determination.
On top of that discussion along with financing the new emergency services building, it pushed the meeting passed the two-hour mark before the Board went into closed session to discuss personnel matters.
As I walked into my house after being gone for 11 hours, my dog was very happy to see me after being in the kennel for that time period (He’s not at the stage being out that long by himself and my wife and daughters were on vacation). I gave him the look, “Sorry, Archie, not today,” in terms of a walk.
If he thought Wednesday was going to be bad, the following night was worse.
If one of the biggest businesses in the world is going to put a 1 million square foot warehouse facility, 10 miles away from your main coverage area, wouldn’t you go and report about it?
Thursday’s public informational meeting on the proposed Project Mallard facility in Roberts was a good starting point for someone like to me come into the discussion.
Those in attendance weren’t open to the idea of a facility coming like that into a town of 1,600 people.
Concerns over traffic, water, light, financing and noise filled the meeting, but it seemed like the biggest source of frustration was the who?
Ryan Construction representatives couldn’t identify the occupier of the building, although social media reports have it as Amazon.
In another general consensus opinion, if it is going to be Amazon, the public stated they don’t come with a sterling reputation in terms of treating employees.
Furthermore, as one gentleman summarized, all Bayport is known for is Andersen Windows. If we get this, this is all we are going to be known for.
A couple of points were evident throughout the two-hour meeting. One, Ryan representatives promised they would bring back the residents’ concerns to the occupier. I’m sure they would, but would the company listen? Doubtful.
Second, for as much as those in attendance voiced their disapproval and stated it’d be best not to happen; the train seems too far down the tracks for it not to happen.
With that meeting lasting another two hours, it meant another 11-12 hour day for Archie in his kennel. After being home for five minutes, he gave me the look of “I’m ready” in terms of getting a walk.
All right dog, you win tonight, I told myself.
Were those two meetings enjoyable and informative? Absolutely. Was I tired after both nights? For sure. Was Archie happy to see Michelle and the girls return after those two nights? You bet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.