January 26 is going to be a big day in the prep sports world in this area.
Specifically, what will be occurring in the Amery High School gymnasium.
The Warriors will be hosting Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central in a Middle Border Conference wrestling triangular.
Action is scheduled to start at 6 p.m., with the Blackhawks and Panthers going first. Amery and B-W then wrestle second with the Warriors and SCC concluding the meet.
With all apologies to the Panthers, the headline match will be the second one. Amery is the defending two-time Division 2 State Champion who suffered its lone dual meet loss last year to Baldwin-Woodville.
The Warriors didn’t have its regular lineup that night and when the two teams wrestled next again at the Regionals, they did. As a result, they defeated the Blackhawks at the regionals, spring boarding them to the state title.
Both teams return state-caliber squads this year as well as in the latest Division 2 rankings, courtesy of wisconsingrappler.com, the Blackhawks are fifth and the Warriors are sixth. SCC is no slouch either as last year’s team was ranked at various points throughout the year and lost only three seniors from its 2021-22 team.
This is the first time all year all three teams will be competing in the same meet. The Blackhawks and the Panthers have seen each other twice already – at the season-opening Lakeville North Invitational Dec. 3 and the Northern Badger Classic Dec. 29-30 in River Falls.
Amery has spent most of their year going east for invitationals and meets as it took part in the UW-Whitewater Invitational while the Northern Badger was ongoing.
All three teams feature state-ranked wrestlers, so barring injuries, the quality of wrestling that night will be through the roof.
-- At 106 pounds, Amery’s Antonio Sowell (25-13 overall) is ranked sixth in Division 2, via wisconsingrappler.com.
-- At 113 pounds, Brendan Burke (31-9) of Amery is fifth, while Drake Gartmann (17-12) of Baldwin-Woodville is 14th.
-- At 120 pounds, Colton Hush (26-2) of B-W is second. Lane Anderson (31-10) of Amery is fourth.
-- At 126 pounds, Teague Holzer (17-1) is the first Panther to be ranked at 10th place. Cole Braasch (22-8) of Baldwin-Woodville is 11th.
-- At 132 pounds, Tyler Fink (24-5) of B-W is fifth, while Will Schmitt (27-7) of SCC is 14th.
-- At 138 pounds, B-W’s Hunter Gartmann (23-6) is seventh as SCC’s Maverick Kostrzak (26-10) is 10th.
-- At 160 pounds, SCC’s Owen Wasley (20-1) is second as Elliott Anderson (19-10) of B-W is ninth.
-- At 170 pounds, SCC’s Noah Nusbaum (29-8) is ninth.
-- At 182 pounds, Amery’s Wyatt Ingham (34-4) is first.
-- At 195 pounds, Amery’s Grant Cook (35-5) is third, SCC’s Parker Shackleton (25-7) is 7th.
-- At 220 pounds, Amery’s Koy Hopke (40-0) is first as SCC’s Jacob Berends (28-9) is 14th.
-- At 285 pounds, B-W’s Moson Baribeau (21-8) is seventh.
The regionals are set for Feb. 11. Amery will be in the Osceola regional, while B-W and SCC will be competing in the Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal regional. The team sectional is Feb. 14 at Central, while Amery hosts the individual sectional Feb. 18.
