There are eight teams in the Middle Border Conference when it comes to basketball and since it’s part of my job to write the game summaries for four of them, thoughts, and opinions on the first half of the season and what’s to come.
The race for first place in the boys is down to two teams.
It’s not a shock that Prescott is one of those two teams. The Cardinals have won or shared the title seven of the last eight years, including last year’s 13-1 result. They also returned three all-conference performers including player of the year Jordan Malmlov.
The surprise is they aren’t in first place. Osceola, led by four senior starters, has started the season undefeated, including a 68-56 win over Prescott Jan. 12. The Chieftains haven’t been known as a boys basketball powerhouse, considering in the last 10 years, its season high in wins were 15 and they’ve had more losing seasons than winning season during that time span.
The rematch between the two teams is scheduled for Feb. 20 in Prescott.
As for all-conference performers, last year there were six first-team selections and using that same criteria, most of that list looks to be set in stone.
Malmlov and teammate Dallas Wallin were the lone returners and look to be first team selections again. Malmlov has scored 42 points against Somerset 40 against Baldwin-Woodville and 26 vs. Ellsworth, while Wallin has scored 32 and 26 vs. Central, 21 vs. Altoona and 27 vs. Amery. Both also excellent free throw shooters, shooting over 80 percent from the line.
Brayden Bradway has had an outstanding senior season for Osceola. The junior, who averaged 17.5 points per game last year has had seven conference games of 20 points or more already this season, including 32 over Baldwin-Woodville. Bradway has also shot 36 percent from three-point range. A second-team conference selection last year, Bradway is a lock for a first team selection.
Amery’s Carter Wollan also looks to be a strong candidate for a first team all-conference spot. Normally, if a team is winless, the chances of them landing a first team selection is between nil and zero. However, if one looks at Wollan’s numbers, you can’t dismiss them. He’s had six conference games of over 20 points or more including 35 against Prescott. That doesn’t include the 50 he scored against Grantsburg. He is the conference’s leading scorer and its third leading rebounder.
The other two spots are going to be the ones to watch. Candidates include Somerset’s Dylan Leccia, B-W’s Eli Coenen, Osceola’s Aiden Steffen, and SCC’s Mason Sullivan.
Girls Basketball
Prescott has won the last three conference titles and are in excellent shape to make it four.
The Cardinals are undefeated so far and have a two-game lead over Somerset. Both of Somerset’s two losses have come to Prescott.
The races to watch are for the first team all-conference selections. Five of the six first-team selections returned including player of the year Prescott’s Katrina Budworth.
Ellsworth’s Molly Janke was one of those five and has put together another stellar year. She has scored over 20 points in four conference games, in addition to 32 over Hastings. She is currently the conference’s leading scorer and second in rebounding.
Osceola’s Hattie Fox was also a first-team selection last year and looks to be another candidate this year. Fox also has cracked the 20-point barrier in four conference games and has shot over 35 percent from three-point range.
Prescott’s Lila Posthuma is also a strong candidate for a first team selection. Posthuma is her team’s leading scorer and second in the conference in assists. Budworth is second on her team in scoring
Other candidates include Altoona’s Alyssa Wirth (a returning first-team selection) and Josie Rondestvedt, Somerset’s Lucy Nichols, Julia Rybacki and Amery’s Luciana Aizpurua and Grace Carlson.
