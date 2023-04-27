The second and final round of voting on who you thought the best Baldwin-Woodville athletes ended.
Without further ado, the girls who finished five through two were:
5. Brooke Klatt
4. Abbey Spoo
3. Abby Klopp
2. Morgan Smetana and the winner was
Destinee Rose-Haas.
Two things struck me about this list. It’s not a surprise to see softball a common theme among the top five as Baldwin-Woodville has become a powerhouse in the sport over the last 10 years. KIopp and Smetana have been the two pitchers which have led their respective teams to the state tournament.
The second thing was I came to Baldwin-Woodville the first time in 2019, so I was unaware of Rose-Haas’ high school accomplishments before all this started.
In volleyball, she was named all-conference and set the school record for most kills in a set and a match. In basketball, she was named all-conference, and part of the 2014 conference championship team and the 2014 and 2015 regional title team. She set the school record for most points and rebounds in a game.
However, it’s track and field where she left her biggest imprint. The 2017 graduate was a three-time conference, regional and sectional champion along with a state participant. She was a state champion in the discus in 2016 along with being named a high school All-American.
After looking those over, it’s no surprise she won by as many votes as she did.
For the boys, finishing five through second were:
5. Andrew Klopp
4. Steve Jacobson
3. Bob Rademaker
2. Barry Rose and the winner was
Blaine Guthrie
A couple of things about the boys list. Jacobson earned nearly three times the votes in the second round than the first and Guthrie recorded the most votes in both rounds.
Guthrie, a 2021 graduate played baseball and wrestling during his time at B-W. In wrestling, he earned two third place finishes at the state tournament where he finished his career with 122 career victories. However, he considered baseball his favorite sport.
“It allows me to constantly challenge myself,” he said, when announcing he signed with Northeast Community College in Nebraska. “I’ve always considered myself old school and thrive on competition.”
Finishing six through 10 for the girls were Maddie Kulow, Brooke Evenson, Tammy Albrightson, Anna Jordt and Kayla Wagner. The second half of the boys list were Zac Campbell, Sam Crowley, Max Ramberg, Jake Keefer, Erik Hegerle and Scott Newton.
Thank you to the public for voting and congratulations to Destinee and Blaine.
