I’ve only been around Baldwin-Woodville athletics for the last three years, so I know this is probably a bit on the hyperbole side, but this past winter sports season which just concluded, must be one of the better ones in recent memory for overall results.
Let’s start with the boys basketball team, who was picked to finish in the middle of the Middle Border Conference. Instead, they finish second in the conference, hand conference champion Prescott it’s only loss, earn a regional title for the first time since 2011 and appear in the sectional final for the first time since 1997.
It should come then as no surprise then as coach Scott Benoy was named Middle Border Conference Coach of the Year.
Next on the list is the boys hockey team, which won the conference and the section to earn its first state berth in school history. While the dream of a state title ended in the state semifinals, the Hawks earned the conference player of the year (Dominic Hite) and coach Lucas Trickle earned coach of the year.
Then came the wrestlers. They handed State Champion Amery a rare dual meet loss and advanced six wrestlers to the State Individual Tournament where Max Ramberg was a Division 2 champion at 195 pounds and Colton Hush was second at 113 pounds.
The girls hockey team, which was a co-op team made up of River Falls, St. Croix Central and other schools, claimed the Big Rivers Conference title before falling in the sectional semifinals. Finally, the girls basketball team made it to the regional final for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Not a bad season, at all.
My Bad
In this line of work, the number of complaints usually outweigh the number of praises.
I received a complaint last week in which the person was 100% correct and therefore, it was my fault.
On the story of voices of the Blackhawks, basketball and hockey announcers were listed and interviewed, but I dropped the ball when it came to wrestling. As it was messaged to me, Dave Ramberg, does an outstanding job when it comes to wrestling.
I agree. I listened to Ramberg describe the dual meet between Baldwin-Woodville and Amery and he made it enjoyable and most of all was able to explain what was going on in a way, a non-wrestling expert like me could understand.
I know he doesn’t need it, but I’m sorry Dave for not including you.
All about St. Patrick
March 17 is a noteworthy day. Not only, is it the start of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as if people needed another excuse to partake in a couple of alcoholic drinks, it’s St. Patrick’s Day.
According to history.com, the real St. Patrick was born in Britain near the end of the 4th century. At age 16, he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and sold as a slave to a Celtic priest in Northern Ireland. After toiling for six years as a shepherd, he escaped back to Britain. He eventually returned to Ireland and became a Christian missionary.
Locally, the New Richmond parade is March 17 while Roberts holds a celebration March 19.
