I, along with many others have enjoyed the National Treasure movies starring Nicholas Cage. While searching for more information about the Declaration of Independence in advance of the upcoming July 4 holiday, I found this story on history.com, which included some facts that I had no clue about.
Happy 4th of July everyone.
1. The Declaration of Independence wasn’t signed on July 4, 1776.
On July 1, 1776, the Second Continental Congress met in Philadelphia, and on the following day 12 of the 13 colonies votes in favor of Richard Henry Lee’s motion for independence. The delegates then spent the next two days debating and revising the language of a statement drafted by Thomas Jefferson. On July 4, Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence, and as a result the date is celebrated as Independence Day. Nearly a month would go by, however, before the actual signing of the document took place.
2. Eight of the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence were born in the U.K.
While the majority of the members of the Second Continental Congress were native-born Americans, eight of the men voting for independence from Britain were born in the United Kingdom.
3. A 44-year age difference between the youngest and oldest signers
The oldest signer was Benjamin Franklin, when he was 70 years old. The youngest was Edward Rutledge, a lawyer from South Carolina who was only 26 at the time.
4. When news of the Declaration of Independence reached New York City, it started a riot
George Washington, commander of the Continental forces in New York, read the document aloud in front of City Hall. A raucous crowd cheered the inspiring words July 9 and later that day tore down a nearby statue of George III. The statue was melted down and shaped into more than 42,0000 musket balls for the American army.
5. The Declaration of Independence spent World War II in Fort Knox
The Declaration was removed from public display and prepared for evacuation out of Washington, D.C. on Dec. 23, 1941, just over two weeks the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor.
On Dec. 26 and 27, accompanied by Secret Service agents, it traveled by train to Louisville, Kentucky, where a cavalry troop of the 13th Armored Division escorted it to Fort Knox. The Declaration was returned to Washington, D.C. in 1944.
6. One signer of the Declaration of Independence later recanted.
Richard Stockton, a lawyer from Princeton, New Jersey, became the only signer of the Declaration of Independence to recant his support of the revolution. On Nov. 30, 1776, he was captured by the British and thrown in jail. After months of harsh treatment, Stockton repudiated his signature on the Declaration of Independence and swore his allegiance to King George III. When his freedom was regained, he took a new oath of loyalty to New Jersey in Dec. 1777.
7. There is something written on the back of Declaration of Independence
In the movie National Treasure, Nicholas Cage’s character claims the back of the Declaration contains a treasure map with encrypted instructions from the founding fathers, written in invisible ink. There is, a simpler message, written upside-down across the bottom of the signed document: “Original Declaration of Independence dates 4th July 1776.”
