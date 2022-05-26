There’s no question when looking back at past Memorial Days, the 2007 edition will stand out above the rest for me
Michelle was pregnant at the time with our first child and the due date was scheduled for early June.
She woke up Memorial Day 2007 and told me the baby might be ready to enter the world.
We started timing the contractions and guessing what other signsthe baby would tell us that it was ready. To pass the time, I got in a couple games of Madden on our console. I know if Michelle was here to tell this story, she would have made sure to include that.
As the day turned to afternoon, Michelle felt this baby was ready to be born. To this day, I remember the phone call I made to her parents. After exchanging pleasantries, they asked what’s going on. I said it’s time. They said, time for what? I said, time for you to be grandparents. The conversation soon ended.
Living an hour north of us, they might have made it to Woodbury not long after we did.
Around 10 p.m., the medical personnel were led to believe this child was ready to be born now and did everything possible to help in that cause. At the same time, our child, wasn’t ready and said no thanks.
I know this is going to sound bad, but as the clock turned to Tuesday morning, I was getting tired. Was I the one going through childbirth? Of course not, but the yawns were increasing more and more. I don’t know why, but I was allowed to sleep in the bed for a couple of hours during the night while Michelle sat in the chair.
Is that an important part of the story? No way. It’s just something I remember.
The clock turned to 4:30 a.m. and this time doctors and nurses were ready to try it again. This time, success was had because at 6:40 a.m., May 29, 2007, we heard the words, “It’s a girl” and our lives haven’t been the same since.
We didn’t want to know gender beforehand, so we were down to Lauren Anna for a girls name and Nathan Patrick for a boys name. That was an easy decision.
The next 48 hours became a whirlwind until we were told we could take her home. I was driving and I swear if I got above 60 miles per hour on I-94, I got “Jason, slow down.”
We brought her home, wrapped her up tighter than a Chipotle burrito, laid her in a Pack-N-Play, looked at each other and asked, “Now what?”
The now what has been a ride I am glad I have been on these last 15 years. Happy birthday Lauren and many more.
