We took a day off last week and made a drive down to Winona.
The city holds a special meaning in our family. It was the place where Michelle and I met in college at Winona State University in the late 1990’s/early 2000’s (Yep, we are middle-aged).
Lauren, who turned 15 in May (cripes, I’m getting more middle-aged), expressed an interest in the medical field and Michelle found that WSU was running a ‘Scrubs Camp’ in which those in her age range would learn anything and everything in the industry during a five-day stretch along with getting a sampling of college life.
I couldn’t make it to drop her off, but I wanted to be there to pick her up to a)see her b)see how much the campus and the town has changed and c) pick up pastries from Bloedow’s Bakery (anyone who has visited there knows what I mean).
I made the joke to her before she left that if she had a bad time, she would at least see/ know the place where her parents met.
After she was free to leave, we were walking around the college, Lauren made the comment, that it wasn’t the same campus now as it was then so she didn’t think too hard about my attempted joke.
She’s right. It wasn’t the same campus. Sure, there were some buildings which hadn’t changed, while others had. One thing was different was there was a lot more scenery or green on the grounds than before.
We aren’t the same people as well. I like to think I’m more responsible, humble or willing to say I’m wrong than I did 20 years ago. Hopefully…
June pageviews
June’s pageviews for the Bulletin showed a total increase for the third straight month. So, thank you for that.
The most viewed story for the month was the Somerset man dying in a two-car accident. It finished with over 940 pageviews. It was our second highest viewed story for the year so behind the new owner’s plans for 640 Main Street in Baldwin.
Coming in second with over 490 page views was the story on Trent Brinker of Woodville facing burglary charges. In third was information of a Centuria and Osceola man dying in a multiple car crash with 399 page views.
Rounding out the top five were stories involving Roberts and Hammond. A story on the Roberts Good Neighbor Days went online a day later than what I wanted it too and it was still the fourth highest viewed story for the month. The latest news from the St. Croix Central School Board monthly meeting came in fifth.
Today in History
On July 6, 1933, Major League Baseball’s first All-Star Game took place at Chicago’s Comiskey Park. According to history.com, the game was designed to bolster the sport and improve its reputation during the darkest years of the Great Depression.
