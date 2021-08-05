Since my heart surgery, I’ve been advised to lay off things or events that would give you stress or anxiety to give my heart an opportunity to mend.
While luckily I haven’t been forced to answer Science questions in the interim (Science isn’t my strong suit at all), I’ve been on a collision course over the last week with an event which always leaves me with stress or anxiety: Buying a car.
First of all, to clarify, it’s not a new car. I’ve never purchased a new vehicle right off the lot and I don’t think I ever will.
This entire process is just torturous. I’ve heard or read the stories in which individuals are blessed with the gene or whatever it is, to get a lower price on the car than what was originally priced. I’m not blessed with that. There are days in which if I could get my daughters to do what I ask of them, it’s a victory.
I’ll also be the first to admit I’m not the most mechanically-inclined person. Have I changed a tire before? Yes. Do I know where the dipstick is in a vehicle so I can check the oil if it’s low? Yes. Have I jumped a battery before? Yes.
Can I name all the parts of an engine and the functions to what makes them work? Not even close. I had a thousand dollar repair on one of my vehicles earlier this year and it was explained to me multiple times and I still don’t know if I understand.
The reason why I said all this is after a previous test drive on a vehicle we showed interest in, we were later told this vehicle had multiple problems wrong which we weren’t notified about beforehand. It can leave a bitter taste in one’s mouth.
Another example of the torture is the availability of vehicles. If you have your heart set on one, and you are ready to say yes on it, a similar make and model all of a sudden becomes available with not as many features as the one you like, but it’s cheaper.
What are you going to do? Features or cost? And if you pick option A, you know you’re going to pick the wrong one as six months later it’s going to be in the shop with a repair. You were told it’s not your fault, it just the way certain makes and models are manufactured. You then mutter four-letter words to yourself as you realize you should have picked the other one way back when (Yes, this has happened to me before).
And to maybe top all this off, the minute you leave the dealership with your “new used” vehicle, the value of what you paid for it, drops dramatically. When it comes to trade it in, you are lucky to get 50% of what you paid for at original proof of purchase.
We thought about leasing vehicles, but once we heard in some cases there was a mile limit, we dropped that conversation quickly.
Hopefully, by this time next week, we will have a new vehicle and my stress and anxiety levels can be reduced.
Pageviews
July saw the return of the St. Croix County Fair, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise, content resulting from the five-day event would bring people to our website.
They certainly did as two of the top four stories for the month of July pertained to the fair. A photo collage done by photographer Sam Niebeling was the top viewed story for the month. The fourth highest viewed story was a preview of the Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers, which were on display during the Fair.
Sandwiched in between those two was a retirement story on DeAnn Ashlin retiring from the Baldwin-Woodville School District and Dustin Hayes being named the new boys basketball coach for St. Croix Central.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.