May 12 was a day no one in this area should never forget.
Seeing the thousands of law enforcement officers descend onto Hudson High School to pay their respects to fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitie Leising was just the beginning.
Hearing family members describe her and realize being a police officer fit her personality perfectly and that she would have spent the next 30-40 years being a great one.
It continued as thanks to streaming capabilities, seeing the law enforcement honors given after the funeral as the casket was being ready for the processional.
Which led to one of many questions throughout the day for me. I had heard through discussion this processional was going to be a long one.
I wanted to know where and how far police officers came from to say goodbye to one of their own.
Knowing Sam Niebeling was taking pictures if needed, I stood out Friday afternoon between the Rush River Town Hall and Woodside Lutheran Cemetery (along with others) and waited for the procession to drive pass us.
It lasted nearly 35 minutes and it’s safe to say my questions were answered.
I know I didn’t get all of them, but I didn’t miss too many. I should also say, there were multiple vehicles in the procession that were unmarked. This list is for the vehicles that were marked.
Showing their respects were:
St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office
Pennington County (SD)
New Richmond Police
Somerset Police
Hudson Police
Baldwin Police
Woodville Police
Roberts Police
Glenwood City Police
North Hudson Police
River Falls Police
UW-River Falls Police
Hammond Police
Sioux Falls (SD) Police
Glenwood City Ambulance
Baldwin Area Ambulance
Glenwood City Fire
Lakeview Hospital Ambulance
Wisconsin State Patrol
Ellsworth Area Ambulance
Lincoln County
Dodge County
Rock County
Milwaukee Police
Shawano County
La Crosse County
Brandon Police
Stearns County
Park Falls Police
Clear Lake Police
Kewaunee Police
Green Lake Police
Canadian Pacific Railroad
Portage Police
Marathon County
Brookfield Police
Highway Patrol
Cottage Grove Police
Everest Metro
Bayfield County
Milltown Police
Balsam Lake Police
Langlade County
Door County
Crawford County
Prairie du Chien
Milwaukee County
Richland County
Eagan Police
Taylor County
Spooner Police
Stevens Point Police
Wood County
DeForest Police
Lake Delton Police
Sauk County
Columbus County
Brown County
Muskego County
Waukesha County
Ozaukee County
Portage County
Eau Claire County
Washington County
St. Louis Park Police
Plymouth Police
Crystal Police
Chippewa Falls Police
Augusta Police
Chippewa County
Airport Police
Burnsville Police
Dakota County Police
Metro Transit
Grant County
UW-Platteville Police
Ramsey County
Stanley Police
Washburn Police
Barron Police
Barron County
Outagamie County
City of Eau Claire
Monroe County
Grand Chute Police
White Bear Lake Police
North Branch Police
Fall Creek Police
Edina Police
Fox Valley Metro
Lakeville Police
Blair Police
Minnesota State Fair
Columbia Heights Police
Hayward Police
McFarland Police
Cottage Grove Police
St. Paul Park Police
Oak Park Heights Police
Stillwater Police
Coon Rapids Police
Bayport Police
Oakdale Police
Woodbury Police
Madison Police
Prior Lake Police
Bloomington Police
Maplewood Police
Mequon Police
Columbia County
Red Wing Police
St. Charles Police
Kenosha County
Goodhue County
Fond du Lac Police
Reedsburg Police
Oneida County
Polk County
Adams County
Vilas County
La Crosse Police
Mendota Heights Police
Cumberland Police
Watertown Police
Carver County
South St. Paul Police
Hastings Police
Rosemount Police
Apple Valley Police
Inver Grove
Heights Police
West St. Paul Police
Shakopee Police
Alexandria Police
St. Croix Falls Police
Dakota County
Pine County
Ramsey County
Homeland Security
Superior Police
Rhinelander Police
UW-Superior Police
Eden Prairie Police
Douglas County
West Allis Police
Minong Police
Chisago County
Ashwaubenon Police
Roseville Police
S. Milwaukee Police
Red Cliff Tribal Police
Jordan Police
Champlain Police
Bloomer Police
Menomonie Falls Police
Sun Prairie Police
Washburn Police
Dane County
Hurley Police
Belle Plains Police
Northwest Wildlife
Refuge System
Savage Police
Sheboygan Falls Police
US Park Ranger
Green Bay Police
Stoughton Police
Winnebago Police
Elmwood Police
UW-Eau Claire Police
Trempealeau County
Prescott Police
Richfield Police
Kronenwetter Police
Mosinee Police
Wauwatosa Police
Federal Reserve
Ho Chunk National
Pepin County
Durand Police
Buffalo County
Spring Valley Police
Marinette Police
Coon Rapids Reserve
Grantsburg Police
Sawyer County
La Pointe Police
Holmen Police
Blaine Police
Lino Lakes Police
Centennial Lakes Police
Walworth County
Vernon County
Chaska Police
Pierce County
Dunn County
UW-Stout Police
Menomonie Police
Conservation Warden
It was a sight to behold seeing that procession. Do I ever want to see that again? No way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.