Sometimes ideas to fill this space are hard to come by. Sometimes, they can come up in the most unexpected of places, like reading the Yesterday’s News in this week’s paper…
On Tuesday, April 30, 2013, the kindergarten class at St. Croix Central Elementary was scheduled to have a class trip to go bowling in New Richmond.
Lauren, my oldest daughter was in that grade, and she was excited beyond words to go on the field trip.
Our family was up during that night as Hannah, less than three years old at the time, woke all of us up.
She calmed down and for some reason because I was wide awake at the time, I went out and laid on the couch.
As I was drifting in and out of consciousness, I heard a sound that I never heard before and I never heard again: It sounded like sirens sped up to the 10th power going 100 miles per hour.
I didn’t think anything of it and eventually went back to sleep.
I woke up, checked my phone and the pieces of information started to drip like a faucet: The St. Croix Central Elementary School is on fire. My brain was trying to put two and two together: This is a joke, I thought. A school on fire this early in the day?
At the time, we lived within walking distance of St. Croix Central Elementary. At the time, I was also a reporter, so I walked down to see what was going on.
Seeing all the fire trucks on scene proved it wasn’t a joke and then I remembered the sirens.
We had a disappointed kindergartner on our hands as the bowling trip was no more. It was chaos for a few days as thankfully, her old daycare still accepted her.
Within a couple of days, the cause of the fire shifted from what to whom as it was determined to be the work of arson. I can still remember Roberts Police Department announcing they had a suspect in custody at the SCC High School Gymnasium and everyone applauding.
The community jumped in and did whatever needed to be done. I can remember that Saturday I was one of many parents, helping set up classes at the old YMCA between Roberts and Hudson off Highway 12 as it would be camp for the rest of the year. Michelle volunteered the next day.
I can also remember the public voicing their respect on how well-loved the principal at the time, Steve Sanders, was and how this shouldn’t be how he should go out as he made it known previously this was his final year.
Was there going to be a lot actual learning? Probably not. But at least the kids were able to be together.
After the year ended, I told Lauren, what happened with the fire will be the weirdest thing in your years of school. Little did I know, a worldwide pandemic would occur years later.
This incident was 10 years ago, but in a way, it feels like it was yesterday.
(0) comments
