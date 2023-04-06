An interesting slate of stories garnered the top of the list for most viewed stories for March.
The total number of pageviews for March nearly equaled the combined total for November and December. Furthermore, the total of pageviews was the highest since I returned as editor in June 2021.
That can be thanked due to two stories.
One was the initial list of who are the best Baldwin-Woodville athletes of all-time? That question caused over 3,300 people to click on it or in some cases vote.
To put into comparison, January’s most viewed story on SCC alum Joe Klanderman being defensive coordinator for the Division I Kansas State football team had 430 page views.
Coming in second was the news that Kevin Grant, a former Woodville bar owner was found guilty of arson with over 1,800 page views. Grant will be sentenced on his charges May 2.
The news of a possible apartment complex coming to Baldwin was third with over 600 page views. One should learn never say never, but the chances of this complex becoming reality looks good after hearing developer Alex Miller’s plans from last month’s meeting.
In just two days, the second poll of the top Baldwin-Woodville athletes had nearly 500 page views. A reminder voting will end on that this week.
The next viewed story was another story on Kevin Grant’s jury trial with nearly 420 page views.
Finally, the story on Ronald Weber, charged with possession of pornography, finishing with 405 page views.
Not enough room
I was pleasantly surprised to get the response we did on the story of Sam Niebeling’s photo of the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team celebrating its win over St. Croix Central receiving honorable mention at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association awards.
To get feedback from Niebeling, Shannon Kamm, B-W volleyball coach, Tim Klatt, former B-W softball coach and Brooke Klatt, the center of the photo was encouraging.
I couldn’t get all the quotes the four suppled into the story. However, Tim, her father, supplied one I couldn’t let go.
“Brooke was the ultimate competitor, and she wasn’t afraid to show that emotion,” he said. “She may have not been the greatest athlete or skilled player on the field or court, but I feel she leveled the playing with her heart and determination as well as helping bring out the best in her teammates.”
This Week in History
On April 5, 1994, rock icon Kurt Cobain died by suicide at the age of 27. The lead vocalist of the band Nirvana, Cobain’s death was unforgettable to my generation.
What I didn’t know about his death was according to history.com, his suicide note quoted Neil Young’s lyric that it is “better to burn out than to fade away.”
On April 8, 1974, Atlanta Brave Hank Aaron hit his 715th career home run breaking Babe Ruth’s record of 714 homers. The famous homer occurred at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium off Al Downing of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Aaron spent nearly 20 years with the Braves organization – first in Milwaukee, and then in Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.