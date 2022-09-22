Friday afternoon I found myself in a St. Croix County courtroom to report on the Jacob Mygatt sentencing hearing.
In one of my past beats, sitting in a courtroom reporting on sentencing hearings was a common occurrence. It got to the point when hearing the phrases, need to protect the public, seriousness of the offense and the defendant’s character, the three guidelines used for sentencing, became part of my daily verbiage.
Sitting in on sentencing hearings are unique and I was reminded of that again Friday. Having the victim speak is unusual because usually you have an attorney trying to encapsulate the feelings and emotions of the victim. In this case, the victim did more than enough to illustrate the pain she felt and will continue to feel.
And on the other side, if the defendant chooses to speak has always been a coin flip in my experiences. I’ve seen enough defendants who chose not to and those who do, offer a two sentence phrase at the most. “I’m sorry for what I’ve done and didn’t mean for it to happen,” is a common statement.
To spin that even further, should the victim speak at the judge, who is deciding their fate, or the victim or their families to show they are at least showing remorse?
There’s no doubt tears are being shed on both sides of the aisle like it was Friday for different reasons.
One of relief knowing the case is over and on the other side, seeing a loved one sent away.
Homecoming to remember
As of September 19, there are over 2,300 views (myself included) for the Baldwin-Woodville vs. Rice Lake Sept. 16 football game on the Blackhawk TV You Tube page.
I’m not associated with those who stream the game, but that number has to be near the top in amount of views for games since Blackhawk TV was created. Especially, when you scroll down on the page and see the G-E-T and Somerset games from earlier this season are combined equaling that amount.
So what made this was special than the others?
It was Homecoming for one, which draws a higher interest than any other regular season game. The opponent was second. Rice Lake happened to play for a Division 3 State Championship last year and was undefeated coming into the game.
Third, the game went into overtime which always draws more viewers and fourth to top it off, the Blackhawks won.
“Friday night was one of the most exciting high school football games I have coached at B-W,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said. “These kids will remember that game for a long time.”
The Blackhawks travel to Osceola Friday to take on a Chieftain team which isn’t as strong as it was last year. The Blackhawks can’t afford a letdown now that they are done with arguably the two toughest teams in the Middle Border and got a split.
Battle at the Border
I forgot to mention in last week’s paper, but we had 17 entries in the Battle at the Border contest between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.
When it comes to contests like these, it’s always plan for the worst, hope for the best. To get 17 entries in a contest like this is above and beyond those expectations. Thank you businesses for sponsoring and thank you public for participating.
We aren’t done with these contests yet, featuring local football teams of note. So, please stay tuned.
