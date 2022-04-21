While sitting through last week’s Village of Baldwin board meeting, I was wondering how much past discussion has been made on the topic of the new emergency services building.
I’m going to use the starting point of last July when I came back to being Baldwin Bulletin editor and resumed attending the meetings. While looking through past minutes, it’s amazing how the pendulum swings from one momentum idea to another.
For example, in July 2021: The Village received a concept plan and renderings for a new EMS building, which included United Fire and Rescue (Baldwin station) and Baldwin Police Department from Brunton Architects. The designers stated a Cedar Street location would be the best because of safety, emergency response time evaluation, analysis of vehicle flow, topography and grade and ease of acquisition. Cost for ambulance and police building were between $6.2-$6.7 million. It was decided to get an idea on the tax impact for residents.
Aug. 2021: The Village receives information from Sean Lentz, its financial advisor that a new building in the amount of $11 million will have on the taxpayers. The information presented was assuming the village would pay for the entire project and work with United Fire and Rescue and with Baldwin EMS to cover the cost of a bond payment. After further discussion, it was decided all service area towns and villages should be invited to a meeting to discuss financing the project.
Jan. 2022: Matt Knegendorf updated his fellow board members about the meeting with service territory municipal members. Three of 13 member municipalities were present. There is no interest from the municipalities to assist in funding an emergency services building. Back to the drawing board.
Feb. 2022: An ad hoc committee made up of Knegendorf, Doug Newton and Austin Van Someren recommended the project moved forward to include all three (Fire, Ambulance and Police) and the project be financed by applying for a 40-year loan with USDA Rural Development. The minutes state, after a long discussion, the board agreed to meet with Brunton Architects to revise the project to an EMS building and/or an EMS/PD building only. They agreed that a special meeting should be held to review all options for a new building for Baldwin EMS or Baldwin EMS/Baldwin PD and that financial adviser Sean Lentz needs to be involved with the conversations to explain financing options, including how much could be charged for rent to Baldwin EMS and possibly United Fire & Rescue, if they are included.
And now, this month, with the news, three locations have been targeted for a new building, but the potential Cedar Street location is third because of the extra infrastructure costs.
Village President Lance Van Damme has said on multiple occasions to EMS Department Head Tom Boyer throughout these meetings, “We are going to get you a new building.” Boyer is going to be a patient man.
