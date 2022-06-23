With Baldwin-Woodville’s loss in the state semifinal softball tournament, it wraps up an unforgettable year of prep sports for B-W and St. Croix Central.
How outstanding? Here’s a recap.
Fall
The Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central volleyball teams shared the Middle Border Conference title and each won its regional. That set the stage for a sectional semifinal at Central.
In the words of B-W coach Shannon Kamm, “the game against SCC was a battle point for point. We knew that they would come out swinging, and we prepared all week to defend against their offensive weapons. We knew we needed to serve tough and make it hard for them to swing in system.”
The result was the Blackhawks winning a five-set thriller. B-W did falter against Reedsburg in the sectional final, but it doesn’t damper B-W’s season as it appeared in the sectional final for the first time since 1988.
Honorable Mention
The St. Croix Central girls golf team qualified for the state meet for the third year in a row and came home with a second place finish, its highest place finish.
B-W’s Brooke and Allison Albrightson advanced to the state doubles tennis tournament and won a match. SCC’s Kaitlyn Carlson earned a state berth in the cross country meet.
While most in this area will cheer for the Wisconsin football team during the fall on Saturdays, those in the Hammond and Roberts area will now be supporting Ohio State as SCC’s Carson Hinzman will be wearing the scarlet and gray colors this fall.
Winter
B-W’s Max Ramberg made his final trip to Madison count as he captured the 195-pound Division 2 State Individual Wrestling Title. Ramberg ended his senior year 44-3. He will be wrestling for Augustana University in Sioux Falls this fall.
“I believed I wrestled my best match in the state final,” he said months later. The final win was over Amery’s Kale Hopke, the fourth time he defeated Hopke this season.
SCC’s Devin Wasley came close as well to a state title, losing 4-2 in his Division 2 170-pound championship match. Wasley concludes his career with two seconds and a third at state.
Honorable Mention
The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history. The season ended in the Division 2 semifinals, but it doesn’t deter from a 23-4-1 school record.
Stop me if you heard this before: Both the B-W and SCC boys basketball team won its regional, setting the stage for the two teams to meet in the sectional semifinal.
And just like the volleyball matchup, the boys basketball matchup between the two teams was a nail-biter as it went to overtime with the Blackhawks prevailing. The goal of a state berth didn’t occur as B-W lost to West Salem in the sectional final.
Spring
The B-W softball team provided the thrills as it qualified for the state tournament for the second straight year. This year, the Blackhawks fell in the Division 3 semifinals after losing in the Division 2 title game last year.
Honorable Mention
SCC’s Payton Merth earned a sixth place finish in the 300 hurdles at the Division 2 state track and field meet, while B-W’s Bekah Luckwaldt took eighth in the 800 run.
B-W’s Sam Sykora and Caleb Lokker won a match in the state doubles tennis tournament.
While SCC baseball didn’t earn a trophy this spring, it can say it defeated B-W three times this season, including in the regional semifinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.