At the Dec. B-W School Board meeting, when it looked like he had a free moment, I asked Viking middle school principal and boys basketball coach Scott Benoy what I thought was an innocent question.
At that point, the Blackhawks were 2-2 in the conference with both losses coming at home to Prescott and St. Croix Central, two contenders for the conference title.
“Who is better, Prescott or St. Croix Central?” I asked.
“Baldwin-Woodville” he responded.
His rationale was his team played two subpar games in those losses, especially against Central and felt like given another opportunity, he liked his team’s chances.
Benoy knew what he was talking about as the Blackhawks would lose the next night to Durand and wouldn’t lose again for the next 12 games, until falling 54-45 to New Richmond Feb. 8.
Included in those wins were road games over Prescott and St. Croix Central.
Baldwin-Woodville has raced up the conference standings as a result and now find themselves only one game behind Prescott for the conference title with two games remaining.
The chances of someone from Baldwin-Woodville cheering for St. Croix Central is probably comparable in asking a Viking fan to cheer for the Packers, but that’s going to happen as Prescott travels to Hammond to face the Panthers.
A Prescott loss could leave the Cardinals and the Blackhawks tied at the top of the conference heading into the final week of the season.
While that’s significant, what’s even more important is the playoff seeding meeting scheduled to be this weekend.
As of Feb. 14, the Cardinals are 17-2 and both the Blackhawks and Central sit at 16-4.
It would be a complete surprise if these three teams along with Northwestern don’t earn the top four seeds. It all depends on the order.
Anyway, area basketball fans could have a couple memorable weeks in store.
Happy birthday, Not
On Feb. 11, I turned another year older.
The day was good until on my way home to River Falls, the Check Engine light in my car appeared on the dashboard. After a couple of futile attempts in jumping the car, Jerry’s was called to tow it away.
Did it put a stain on the day? Of course. What was even more depressing was being frustrated that a car could go south just like that and there was nothing I could do about it. No advance warning.
How did this happen? Why did this happen?
In today’s world, going down to one car even for a day makes for a long day.
Today in History
While everyone knows Feb. 14 is Valentine’s Day, the day also is a special anniversary for YouTube.
On Feb. 14, 2005, three former Paypal employees registered the site. According to Britannica.com, Steve Chen, Chad Hurley, and Jawed Karim, launched the website thinking people would enjoy sharing their “home videos.”
By Dec. 2005, the website was serving more than 2 million video views each day.
