The Middle Border Conference is pretty good when it comes to football.
A quick history lesson for those who don’t know:
In 2011, 2012 and 2014, Somerset appeared in the Division 4 state championship game, winning in 2012 and 2014.
The following year, Osceola took the mantle and brought home the title with an emphatic 28-0 win over Lodi.
It was then St. Croix Central’s turn, appearing in three straight state championship games from 2016-2018. The Panthers rolled to the 2016 title but lost in overtime in 2017 to Lodi and then in the final minute to Racine St. Catherine’s in 2018.
The 2019 season saw an oddity with no MBC teams in the title game. Of course, there were no championship games in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.
2021 saw Ellsworth appear in the title game, only to lose to Catholic Memorial.
The opening night of playoff action this year saw the Middle Border go an impressive 4-0 with Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central earning road wins while Rice Lake and Ellsworth cruised to home wins.
Matter of fact, three of those four wins came against teams from the South Central Conference in Adams-Friendship, Wisconsin Dells and Mauston.
According to wissports.net, the Middle Border was one of only two conferences in the state to go undefeated in Level 1 action, the other being the Classic Eight, which is made up of school such as Waukesha North, Oconomowoc, and Kettle Moraine.
Going unbeaten in Level 2 won’t occur as SCC will travel to Ellsworth, while B-W makes the three-and-a-half-hour bus ride to Columbus and Rice Lake travels to Mosinee.
The Middle Border Conference will also be well represented at the State Cross Country meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids as both Osceola and Amery qualified as girls teams while Osceola is one of the boys team representatives. Also, of note, all five boys individuals came from MBC schools (Ellsworth, Prescott, Amery, and Baldwin-Woodville).
Are you crazy?
I can remember back to my high school and collegiate days when the teacher would stand in front of the classroom and while describing the writing project would state the assignment had to be 500 words minimum.
In my mind, I thought, how in the heck am I going to get to 500 words on a topic. That’s crazy. That seems like so many words.
Years later, a 500-word story is still a number I like to hover around, just so I don’t lose the reader’s attention and because space in the actual newspaper is at a premium. I’ll even lose attention at times if I see a story is over 1,000 words (all depending on topic and my mood, of course).
Today in History
According to history.com, on Oct. 28, 1965, construction was completed on the Gateway Arch, marking the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial on the waterfront in St. Louis.
The Gateway Arch, designed by Finnish-born, American-architect Eero Saarinen, was erected to mark President Thomas Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase of 1803.
Completed in Oct. 1965, the Gateway Arch cost less than $15 million to build. It was noted, an internal tram system takes visitors to the top, where on a clear day guests can see up to 30 miles across the Mississippi and to the Great Plains to the west.
