One of the unassigned tasks of this job is to look for the negative in things that come across my desk as a way of getting all the viewpoints out there.
Last week it was being described to me Western Wisconsin Health was selling its old site to Kwik Trip with the intent of building a new store on that property. Kwik Trip would then close its Main Street location and then donate the building to the Village so it can be the new home of the Food Pantry.
Going through this proposal in my head, I’ve covered enough Village Board meetings over my time as Baldwin Bulletin editor to recall what to do with the Food Pantry has been a topic discussed more than once. Board members knew a permanent home was needed but couldn’t make it work until this solution came up. And with the news Kwik Trip was donating that old building? This seems like a resounding positive from the Village’s point of view.
For Kwik Trip, anyone who has driven in and out of that current building on Main Street knows the pitfalls which could entail. Parking can also be a problem as if multiple cars take up the front spots or if a delivery truck is hauling products. A new building was needed just for that alone. And to hear that the future building will look like the new Kwik Trip building which opened in River Falls (I have been in that store on multiple occasions), gives me a good feeling that store will do very well. So, another positive.
As for Western Wisconsin Health, this was the easiest one to see. They get the old site off their books which allows them to expand to meet its growing clientele.
As I write this on July 18, there could be pitfalls down the road to this, but as of right now, this deal sure looks like a win-win-win for all parties involved.
I had the recent opportunity to see a performance of “12 Angry Men” at Theatre Latte Da in northeast Minneapolis. The musical featured Baldwin native Jim Detmar as one of the jurors.
“My character is harsh and unrelenting,” he told me in an interview. “No one loves him. He’s a vile bigot.”
After seeing his portrayal in person, I can agree with those remarks. His character was unlikable after he uttered his first sentence, but he did a great job in portraying it.
It was a great show to watch. It now makes me want to search throughout my various streaming services for the Henry Fonda movie from 1957 or the 1997 made-for-television movie starring Jack Lemmon.
The show ends July 24. If you can see it this weekend, do it. You won’t regret it.
On July 20, 1969, the following words were uttered: “That’s one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Neil Armstrong said that phrase becoming the first person to walk on the surface of the moon.
History.com has a description of the event, which I found very interesting since I wasn’t born until 1979. The most interesting thing to me was Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin left items on the surface of the moon. Among them was a plaque that read: “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the moon – July 1969 A.D.-We came in peace for all mankind.”
