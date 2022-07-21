One of the unassigned tasks of this job is to look for the negative in things that come across my desk as a way of getting all the viewpoints out there. 

Last week it was being described to me Western Wisconsin Health was selling its old site to Kwik Trip with the intent of building a new store on that property. Kwik Trip would then close its Main Street location and then donate the building to the Village so it can be the new home of the Food Pantry. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.