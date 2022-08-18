My wife and I will have been married 20 years next month.
Like any married couple, we’ve shown our differences of opinion on matters such as the debates on pop (me) vs. soda (her), water fountain (me) vs. bubbler (her) and duck-duck-grey duck (me) vs. duck-duck-goose (her).
This past weekend showcased another one of these battles.
Thanks to all the streaming channels that are out there, we’ve seen dozens of television shows from the first episode to its final one or season finale.
So, what do you do if you want to start in on the show for a second time?
She is of the opinion of watching the show from beginning to end again. I begged to differ, stating one time through there were episodes that stood out above others, and I want to watch those again.
She countered with what about storyline. What if you don’t remember background information in the episode because you don’t remember, and you must watch the previous episodes? (This was now turning into a battle in which neither one wanted to say the other person was right).
I thought I had a good comeback with the following: I knew she had a particular favorite show she watched from the first episode to the final episode more than twice. So, I just asked her, do you watch show x from beginning to end the second time as well? She replied on the third time around, she may have jumped around, a little bit.
It’s a dispute that didn’t have a clear-cut winner. Stubbornness and/or pride after 20 years together will do that. I do know what will likely happen if one of us suggests watching this show again.
If you’ve been out and about the last couple of weeks, we’ve hope you notice a large posterboard of the Baldwin-Woodville Fall Sports schedule within select business. It’s a new thing the Bulletin is going to try this year and thanks to those business listed on it for saying yes. Of course, within a day or two of getting them, we already had one change on it as the football team will now be home Thursday night (Aug. 18) instead of at Sparta. A winter and spring sports calendars will be occurring as well.
All about Sparta and Spencer
As previously mentioned, Baldwin-Woodville will host Sparta in its season opener Thursday night. The two teams played in the season opener last year with the Blackhawks winning 17-6. In the game, Keegan Ofstie ran for 114 yards and a touchdown, while Sparta’s lone touchdown came with 90 seconds left in the game. Sparta went onto finish 3-6 on the season, while B-W had a 4-5 record.
Meanwhile, St. Croix Central hosts Spencer/Columbus Catholic the following night. Spencer/CC went 6-5 last year and lost in the first round of the Level 1 playoffs to St. Croix Falls.
S/CC graduates its top two runners from last year along with its top receiver.
