The Baldwin Bulletin Facebook page was extremely busy last week with this past weekend easily being the busiest prep sports days of the year.
The three-day State Individual Wrestling Tournament was full of updates especially with Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central having 10 wrestlers competing and three of them going for state titles. I tried to summarize results after each session because going one-by-one would have been too confusing for me and especially for you, the reader or viewer.
Then, there was hockey. I was one of the hundreds who were viewed to the third overtime between Black River Falls and Baldwin-Woodville Feb. 23 in the sectional semifinal. The Hawks prevailed setting the stage for the sectional final between the Hawks and Somerset Saturday.
The time for the hockey game Saturday was convenient as it was between wrestling action and before the girls basketball regional final between Prescott and Baldwin-Woodville.
I think I watched the last 10 minutes of the third period of the B-W/Somerset game just to witness it and make sure nothing out of the ordinary would occur.
My laptop Saturday night was going back and forth between wrestling results from Madison and then the girls basketball game.
Before I forget, there was the boys basketball regular season finale Thursday night.
Oh yeah, this was on top of moving from one place to another. I’m amazed I got any moving done Saturday because I had my phone and laptop nearly attached to me so much.
I’ve always enjoyed this time of year from a sports point of view and 2022 wasn’t any exception.
Things to work on
I’m far from a wrestling expert, but I’ve seen plenty of state tournament brackets in my lifetime.
In the first round of wrestling tournaments, you shouldn’t see wrestlers from the same conference wrestle each other. You should see opponents you have never seen before. That’s usually the point.
Yet in the recent 2022 Division 2 State Individual Tournament which was concluded this weekend, it happened more than once.
At 145 pounds, B-W’s Hunter Gartmann and Amery’s Mason Tylee wrestled each other again, this time with Tylee winning. At 152 pounds, St. Croix Central’s Owen Wasley and Prescott’s Sam Murphy wrestled in the first round after wrestling each other at sections the week before.
There was one more example: B-W’s Tyler Fink defeated Medford’s Gage Losiewicz in the sectional semifinals. Guess who was Fink’s first round state opponent? Losiewicz. Fink defeated him again, but where the experience of seeing someone different.?
“The WIAA tried seeding the state tournament for the first time using a trackwrestling algorithim and the entire state was left scratching their heads,” St. Croix Falls wrestling coach Joe Raygor said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.