I have lived in western Wisconsin for over 20 years, and one would think I would learn some sayings or traditions by now of this area.
Not so fast. To me, the classic children’s game is ‘Duck, Duck Gray Duck’, or I’m going to the store to get some pop instead of soda. Or the biggest head scratcher of the three, I’m going to the water fountain to get a drink instead of a bubbler.
I have never been a coffee drinker, so when I think I’ve needed that boost of caffeine/sugar or two over the years, cans or bottles of pop have been my choice.
The latest visit to my doctor recommended cutting back those beverages would be beneficial, so how do I find that replacement, I asked myself?
I was at my parents over Christmas and tried my first Bubbl’r – the Triple Berry Breeez’r – and it stuck with me, especially after hearing the positives. No sugar, no artificial sweeteners, High in Vitamin A and Vitamin B.
Hearing that news from my doctor and remembering that Bubbl’r has led me down a road that I’m very happy to be on.
Yes, I still like my Diet Coke (when they promote no sugar and no calories on its bottle, I’m not going to say no), but I haven’t found a Bubbl’r favorite, I haven’t liked: Lemon Lime, Blood Orange Mango, Passion Fruit, etc...
I feel better after drinking them, which is the first step, right?
A question
What happened in Barron County Saturday, April 8 was tragic and unfathomable with two police officers losing their lives during a traffic stop.
While those were wondering who the fallen were, it didn’t take long for social media to identify who they were as posts about the two started to spread the following day. Their identities were confirmed Monday afternoon by the Department of Justice.
I know Sunday was a holiday, but did it have to wait that long for the names to be released? The public looks to newspapers and other forms of media for information, it shouldn’t be the other way around. Speaking for myself, the last thing I would want to do in any situation like this is publish incorrect information, so law enforcement confirmation is what we have to wait for. This isn’t the first time it feels like we are two steps behind and it won’t be the last.
This week in history
On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney announced the breakup of the Beatles.
According to a story from history.com, McCartney was answering questions about his debut solo album when he was asked if Lennon-McCartney would become an active songwriting partnership again with McCartney answering ‘No’.
