I have lived in western Wisconsin for over 20 years, and one would think I would learn some sayings or traditions by now of this area. 

Not so fast. To me, the classic children’s game is ‘Duck, Duck Gray Duck’, or I’m going to the store to get some pop instead of soda. Or the biggest head scratcher of the three, I’m going to the water fountain to get a drink instead of a bubbler. 

