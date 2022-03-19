IT WAS PRESIDENT Ronald Reagan in 1983 who called the Soviet Union the “Evil Empire.”
What’s happening in Ukraine today is deplorable. It appears that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to recover the satellite countries that were once part of the Soviet Union. The world watches as thousands of lives are lost and families are escaping to Poland and Romania.
As a result, Ukraine is losing its freedom, independence, and sovereignty. This is a struggle of good against evil.
The Ukrainian people are brave, and they are fighting hard to preserve their independence, but the Russian Army is large, and their government is powerful. What happens in Ukraine could encourage Putin to continue his takeover of the former satellite countries. We need people of faith and a moral fiber to help lead world governments. Prayers are for our leaders. God is still in control.
THE MINNESOTA GOVERNMENT is reporting more than nine billion in surplus. The legislature is debating how to best utilize these monies. It seems simple to me that if we are overtaxing, then those rates should be adjusted and slowly reduced, and refunds made to those who paid the taxes.
First, the unemployment trust fund should be restored after falling to a deficit after businesses closed or laid off workers during the pandemic and more than a million Minnesotans filed for unemployment benefits. We also have a rainy-day fund in Minnesota. Maybe that needs some funds, but the balance should be returned to the taxpayers proportionately and taxes reduced or in some cases eliminated.
The positive side of all of this is our economy is healthy, but inflation is going to be taking bigger bites out of it as it continues.
WITH THE INFLATION running so high, I wonder what dollar stores are going to do in changing their name. Will they be called $1.25 stores? At one time we had Ben Franklin stores. They were often referred to as dime stores. I still remember when White Castle hamburgers were five for $1.00.
LAW ENFORCEMENT PEOPLE are essential to keeping law and order in a democracy. This includes a wide range of trained people, including police, sheriff’s departments, state patrol to the National Guard.
Law enforcement deserves our financial support, recognition, and the best training for the best results. They deal with many types of issues, many too dangerous to understand, all for our protection and safety. Volunteers can be helpful, too. Maybe it’s time All-American youth be required to volunteer for six months or a year.
Politics must be put aside, and government policies must be followed to ensure regulations and laws are carried out.
SCAMS OF ALL types are growing and taking advantage of vulnerable people of all ages without regard to education or income.
An AARP study in Jan. 2022 found people’s emotional state at the time of encounter often was the difference between victims and nonvictims in fraud cases.
Scamming incidents include Internet scams, door knockers and telephone calls. Be aware of scammers.
Insurance scams grow after natural disasters and scammers have been known to troll dating websites for vulnerable people.
My take is to refuse all calls, letters, and messages from people you don’t know. If it sounds too good, it probably is and could be false or misleading.
Some cell phones can be set so all calls without a previous contact are declined. But remember, if you are lost or have tried to make emergency contacts by dialing 911, you should answer the phone.
REMEMBER THAT NOT getting what you want is sometimes a wonderful stroke of luck. Dalai Lama
