Many know The Miracle Worker as an acclaimed three-act play that premiered on Broadway in October 1959. It’s based on the true story of Helen Keller, a blind and deaf girl from Alabama and Anne Sullivan, a Bostonian, who teaches her language. Anne, or Annie, is also blind. The Kellers spoiled an undisciplined Helen out of pity and hire Annie to teach her. Patty Duke played Helen and Anne Bancroft played Annie. The two later starred in the 1962 movie with the same title.

Fast forward to another spring in the Midwest. The freeze-thaw-freeze-thaw cycle has taken a toll on anything asphalt- or concrete-based. The cycle does not discriminate – highways, byways, one-ways, and alleys are fair game. The result? Behold, the nasty pothole, some seemingly deep enough to hold a compact car for ransom. Yep, spring is here, and public works directors and street maintenance workers are challenged to do their best. Miracle workers, they are.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.