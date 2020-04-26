Walking may be the rediscovered pastime during the COVID pandemic. Some appear tentative at best, as if they’re on a slippery surface. Others cut a brisk pace with expressions of determination. COVID messages are popping up on sidewalks, paths and streets, including:
April Distance Brings May Existence
Life Happens, Coffee Helps
Alone Together
In This Together
Please Help Each Other
Happiness is an Inside Job
Be Positive, Be Kind
Hope Is Not canceled
A Kid’s Version of the U.S. Flag (Old Glory never looked so good)
A Hopscotch Pattern with the Message Give it a Try!
A Smiling Sun with the Message, Shine!
Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do
In This Together – Six Feet Apart
Kindness is Contagious
The Internet is for Social Distancing
Health Care Workers: You Are A-mazing
Near a Hospital: Hail to the Front Line
Cover Your Face Like You’re Robbing a Bank
A Smiling Fried Egg: Keep Your Sunny Side Up
Regardless of the walking pace or the messages, here’s to a brighter and healthier tomorrow in the St. Croix Valley and beyond.
