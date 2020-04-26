Rubin

Walking may be the rediscovered pastime during the COVID pandemic. Some appear tentative at best, as if they’re on a slippery surface. Others cut a brisk pace with expressions of determination. COVID messages are popping up on sidewalks, paths and streets, including:

April Distance Brings May Existence 

Life Happens, Coffee Helps

Alone Together

In This Together

Please Help Each Other

Happiness is an Inside Job

Be Positive, Be Kind

Hope Is Not canceled

A Kid’s Version of the U.S. Flag (Old Glory never looked so good)

A Hopscotch Pattern with the Message Give it a Try!

A Smiling Sun with the Message, Shine!

Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough People Do

In This Together – Six Feet Apart

Kindness is Contagious 

The Internet is for Social Distancing

Health Care Workers: You Are A-mazing

Near a Hospital: Hail to the Front Line

Cover Your Face Like You’re Robbing a Bank

A Smiling Fried Egg: Keep Your Sunny Side Up

Regardless of the walking pace or the messages, here’s to a brighter and healthier tomorrow in the St. Croix Valley and beyond.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.