As predictable as dandelions in April and boulevard flags around July 4th, neighborhood lemonade stands are popping up again in Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley. Business owners in search of the next generation of leaders say the stands are a sight for sore eyes. It takes a lot of resilience to plan, operate, and sustain the lowly lemonade stand. But they can also spark successful entrepreneurial careers.

Lemonade stands took a big hit during COVID. Kids tried creativity with canned products and drive-through service. One sign featured a masked lemon. Another proclaimed an immunity boost from the lemons. That statement was not evaluated by the FDA, however. Another sign read, “Last Chance Lemonade” one block before drivers hit a state highway with no turning back. Consumers still shied away. 

