Before the wishbone from the Thanksgiving Bird was pulled in two, the National Retail Federation (NRF) released its forecast of record-breaking holiday spending in America this season, to the tune of $942.6 - $960.4 billion. NRF said this year’s sales increase may land between six and eight percent over 2021’s $889.3 billion, a record that stood for just twelve months. What’s a couple of percentage points between hardy shoppers when billions are at stake? For starters, billions are at stake, and sometimes the subtle difference between retailers realizing a good year or great one is razor thin.

NRF noted consumers (“us”) were feeling the pressure of inflation and higher prices this shopping season. Alas, the NRF concluded consumers (“us”) remained resilient and continued to engage in commerce (“spending”). Thanks for the pep talk, NRF.

