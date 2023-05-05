EDCBill-Rubin-1_bw_web.jpg

Residents in Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley are high achievers on several fronts, including academic advancement and high earning power. It starts at an early age. Kiddos learn their A-B-C’s and 1, 2, 3’s. Some move on to Do-Re-Mi. Athletes learn X’s and O’s for TD’s and PAT’s. Some become PhDs.

High achievement sometimes revolves around education merging with opportunity. Back-to-the-Basics supporters emphasize Reading, ’riting, and ’rithmetic, meaning core content and subjects. More modern education has evolved to three newer R’s – Rigor, Relevance, and Relationships. With Rigor, teachers get to know their students as learners, and in doing so, instruction is tailored to meet their respective needs. Understanding the ‘Why’ behind learning aligns with Relevance. As students understand the connections between the subject matter they’re learning and practical applications, they become motivated to learn even more. Relationships boil down to a sense of connection between teachers and students. The class clown, however, may seek a couple Recess sessions to go with Rigor, Relevance, and Relationships for even greater balance.

