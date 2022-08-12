Headwinds. Icebergs. Torpedoes. Despite the recent gloom-and-doom economic headlines, consumers perched in a mythical crow’s nest say it’s cautiously full speed ahead, especially in Wisconsin’s St. Croix Valley. In reality, those commanding in the ship’s bridge are on heightened alert. The course remains the same – in a forward direction even with looming obstacles.

Econ 101 reminds us that the economic vitality of a region, state, or country largely depends on the spending habits of its residents. Consumer spending is an important metric because it directly impacts the measure of gross domestic product (GDP). The U.S. economy transitioned to a service-driven one long ago. At least two-thirds of consumer spending is on services. One armchair economist put it in understandable terms, “We’ve become a country of haircuts and hot dog stands.”

