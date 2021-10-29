This is probably one of the movies I was looking forward to the most for this year. I am a fan of the over-the-top David Lynch directed and written Dune movie from 1984. The setting and lore were interesting; it had Patrick Stewart involved in the movie, and I just loved the score by TOTO. I am always a little wary when they trot out a rebranding of an intellectual property I really love. However, the trailer looked pretty cool, so I thought I should reserve judgement until I see it.
Dune part 1 is the “feature adaption of Frank’s Herbert’s science fiction novel, about a son of a noble family entrusted to protect one of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy” according to IMDB (the internet movie database).
I should have never doubted when I learned that Denis Villeneuve was involved in the project. He also directed Arrival another film that I highly suggest people see. This is probably one of the most beautiful films in terms of visuals I have seen in a long time. Villeneuve knows how to frame a shot for maximum effect and many of the visuals are simply breath taking. All of his shots just look so clean and tidy, which I have heard some criticism about, but in my book, I would take a movie like this any day of the week.
The visuals are not the only thing that makes this movie excel. I was quite happy with the writing. Dune has a lot of exposition (details the audience needs to know) in it. However, unlike a lot of movies that this is handled poorly in (looking at you Halloween Kills), Dune allows the information to come to the audience organically, as a natural part of the story. As an audience member this technique caused me to be more curious about the Dune universe and drew me deeper into the story. Villeneuve and his fellow veteran screenwriters John Spaihts (Doctor Strange) and Eric Roth (Forrest Gump) have a particular vision of the Frank Herbert’s books and stick well to that vision. As always, hardcore fans of the books will notice some things that were left out and probably disapprove on how they treated the storyline as well as some of the characters. Overall, I think they did a great job of expressing the characters, themes, plot points and dialogue. Well done!
Finally the actors did a great job of taking this gift of a script and turning in some very good performances. I didn’t know at first if I would like Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho but he like the other actors turned in performances that made me care about their characters. I loved Timothee Chalamet take on our hero Paul, and I am looking forward to seeing how his journey continues hopefully in the next movie.
Overall, I would give this movie an A (An Excellent Movie). There is a caveat to my rating which is if they don’t make a part two then I will reduce the rating to a B. This is where we are at with movies now a days though. Horrible cheap movies like Halloween Kills get made but movies that are both great stories and masterpieces of art seldom get the greenlight as easily. This is indeed a visual masterpiece from Denis Villeneuve. We shouldn’t expect anything less based on his other works like Arrival and Bladerunner 2049. What is even better is that we get a good story. Fans of the books may disagree with how they presented the material, but for people new to the Dune universe, it makes it easy to understand. I thought the characters, plot, and themes were well done and well thought out. The acting was just amazing as well, as the actors really made their individual roles stand out. My biggest beef with the movie is how it ends. If there is no part two, as of this review part two hasn’t been announced yet, then the ending leaves a lot to be desired. So go see this movie, it is in the theaters or on HBO max, you will not regret having watched this one.
Dune part 1 is rated PG-13 for sequences of strong violence, some disturbing images and some suggestive material. The film was directed by Denis Villeneuve. Screenwriters, I think the most important role, were Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth and Denis Villeneuve. Dune part 1 stars a great cast in Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.
