It is sometimes difficult to find the faith and joy to dream as the world we live in robs us of time and energy emotionally and physically. Between the day-to-day items that need to get done and all the things we are told we “should” be doing, we are often too exhausted to even dream of something small for ourselves. That is when it is important to turn to our God and find rest and hope there. A time away where we can dream of something better.
Dream...DREAM BIG! Do not let the world tell you what you are worth. You are a child of God. More importantly so is everyone else. You would not take a diamond ring to a child to assess its value. You would take it to a jeweler who has some expertise on diamonds. The child would take the ring out of the box and play with the box. To that child the pretty, hinged box is more valuable than the ring. The ring does not fit them. It is just a useless rock on a flimsy piece of gold. But the box can hold trinkets and has a spring hinge and pretty foil on the outside. Often people put more value on the boxes we live in and the "trinkets" they can put inside of them than on the treasure found in the diamond (you) inside the box.
So, dream...DREAM BIG! Our God, the expert on our value, sees us not only as a precious stone to be worn occasionally, but instead our full potential as beautiful creations. Our God wants to show us off to the world in glory and splendor through all the "impossible" and "improbable" things which can be accomplish by working through us. Our God looks at us and sees the beauty of the many facets that even our human eyes cannot see.
Each of us has more potential in the Lord than even our biggest dreams have imagined. The boxes we came in, real and figurative, are of such little consequence. Let God shine through the facets of your dreams. Let your true beauty be seen in what God can do with just one created child. Let God's peace and joy bring out the treasure that is you as you are filled with the hope and anticipation of faith in a God whose dreams for you are bigger than anything you could imagine.
Dream...DREAM BIG!
The column appeared in the April 26, 2021, issue of the Baldwin Bulletin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.