Happy New Year to you!
Like you, I have high hopes for better times in the new year. I had the same hope for 2021, so let’s hope for the best and expect the worse for 2022.
I was cleaning up after the snowfalls of last week and my mind wandered, as it usually does when scooping or blowing snow. I began thinking about being a good neighbor, random acts of kindness and trying hard to do something good without being caught.
Years ago, when my family moved to a new subdivision in the town where we lived for 15 years, I bought my first snowblower. We purchased a corner lot and the home faced the south. A fairly steep driveway led to a two-car garage.
The house was located about halfway up a hill and the subdivision had been a cornfield before it was purchased by a developer. The entire area was very wide open, with the only wind blocks being the houses themselves. We planted a couple of trees, but when it came to snowfall and a wind from the northwest, drifting was pretty common.
The job I worked at the time required very long hours. I left at 7:30 in the morning and it wasn’t uncommon to not get home until 12 hours later. In my opinion, there’s nothing worse than coming home after working 12 hours to blow snow in the cold and dark.
One of our neighbors across the street ran a daycare center. The couple were retired, the husband a former police officer. He was up early and cleared snow so parents could drop off their children. He had a John Deere snowblower, a machine he was proud of and very adept at operating.
One particularly snowy winter, I was getting up early to move snow before I went to work and I would see him doing the same. I don’t know who started doing it first, but we made a practice of helping the other finish when we got done with our driveways and sidewalks. It was a bit of a fun competition.
We would exchange some pleasantries and go about our days when we finished. He was a nice man.
Years later, I found out he helped my teenage daughter get her car up the driveway when she came home late and didn’t tell anyone. That’s the kind of guy he was, doing nice things without getting caught.
At that same home, our neighbor to the west did the same thing. If he got his driveway done before me, he would do my sidewalk. I would do his if I got done early. It was a good-natured race to help one another.
I have tried to do this at every place we have lived, and I have found good neighbors who enjoy this type of competition. The thing is, you already have the snowblower going and it doesn’t take that much more time to do someone else’s sidewalk. It feels good to do something nice for your neighbor and it is an awesome gift to have someone do the same for you.
Since it’s a new year, why not consider doing something nice and not getting caught? It won’t go viral on Tik Tok, but you might just help change the world.
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
