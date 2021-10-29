One of my favorite authors is Bernard Cornwell. He writes historical fiction. I am currently working through his series about Richard Sharpe, based in the Napoleonic Wars. There are over 20 books in the series, very well done. Another series about the formation of England, the Saxon Stories, just concluded this year, had 13 novels.
I enjoy reading these series because the characters are so well written it seems like you are getting caught up with old friends. I am purposely waiting to finish the Saxon Stories until I finish with Sharpe. I highly recommend the books if you enjoy learning a bit about history while enjoying a good adventure.
Uthred of Bebbanburg is the protagonist in the Saxon Stories and his mantra is “wyrd bið ful āræd,” which roughly translates to “fate is inexorable.” Uthred believes, and I concur after 60 years of life, that our fates seem to be decided, so we must make the best of the hands we are dealt.
There’s a Netflix series, “The Last Kingdom,” based on the Saxon Stories, that changes the catchphrase to “destiny is all,” which is a bit more memorable. Also worth a watch.
Wyrd bið ful āræd has been running through my mind lately as I face my fate.
Well, there’s no way to deny it — I’m becoming my father. Yes, like Luke Skywalker, I must face my Darth Vader.
My late father, Arved (aka The Chief) had what I can determine is the Stangl genetic “trifecta;” male pattern baldness, flat feet and bad teeth. The Chief did serve in the army in World War II, so the flat feet weren’t bad enough to keep him out. The Chief did the best he could with the hair loss. Like many men of his era, he did the dreaded “comb over” where the hair on the sides of your head are grown out, then carefully combed over the bald area and put in place with pomade. He got dentures in his 60s, like many of his generation.
The Chief also chewed his lip when frustrated or angry.
So, I turned 60 this year. I’ve been fighting the good fight against my hair loss, but it’s more than apparent the “war” is over and I lost. Having a good haircut, nice and short, minimizes the awkwardness, but it’s a lot of work for my wife, who cuts my hair. I admire men who have the patience and wherewithal to shave their heads, but I don’t think that’s for me.
I find my New Balance running shoes help me walk with my flat feet. Very nice.
Last week, I had a couple of molars pulled in the first step to implants. One of the teeth had a root canal and crown done many years ago, another needs one but structural issues lead me to the path of extraction and replacement with implants in several months.
After the consultation with the oral surgeon, I was struck by a wave of wyrd bið ful āræd. I recalled the Chief making the best of false teeth. The Chief was a mechanic, mom was a nurse. They raised and paid cash for care of six children, an accomplishment I continue to be amazed at today.
I can deal with some implants. Luke Skywalker only had the one mechanical hand, right?
Now if I start chewing my lip…
As always, I welcome your comments. You can reach me by email at tstangl@theameryfreepress.com, telephone 715-268-8101 or write me at P.O. Box 424, Amery, WI, 54001.
Thanks for reading. I’ll keep in touch. Feel free to do the same.
