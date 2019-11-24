My parents were generous in all things – except this. Everyone who sat at our Thanksgiving table had the last name "Holmgren."
My father coveted privacy. When it came to holidays, the Hans Holmgren family dined alone.
Then came the Thanksgiving of 1958 - when relatives from "up north" weaseled an invitation.
I remember the phone call as if were yesterday.
My mother was busy in the kitchen. My father, sitting at her pinewood table, smoked his pipe and read his paper as the black wall phone rang.
"Don't answer that!" he warned as my mother picked up the receiver. "Decent people don’t phone on a holiday!"
My mother sniffed at his criticism. She tucked the phone under her chin, wiped the flour off her hands and frowned at my father. “Yes, he’s here,” she said. “Who’s calling?”
My mom covered the mouthpiece and whispered - "You know an Oscar from Thief River?"
Of course, we did. The call was from my father’s Uncle Oscar. My dad grabbed the phone and stiffened under the conversation.
Oscar and his wife Millie were in town for a baby shower; they came a day early because of the holiday.
Would it be okay if they stayed with us? Millie would stop at the Piggly Wiggly and pick up sweet potatoes. Oscar had a bottle of hootch in the trunk.
My dad didn’t skip a beat. "Sure,” he said. “Come on ahead. We got plenty food. Plenty room."
But he didn’t fool me. When the receiver was back on the phone, he slammed his fist into the oak door frame and threw his arms into the air.
"I told you,” he shouted into the kitchen, “I said – don’t answer the damn phone!”
“Don’t be such a baby,” my mother chopped her carrots and frowned.
“Okay, okay, okay! And what are we going to do with them? What will we talk about?" he threw himself into a kitchen chair. "The last time I saw Oscar, god was a little boy!"
But the harm was done. By nightfall - Uncle Oscar and Millie were at our door - in time for Thanksgiving dinner.
I remember that holiday as if it were last night.
My father greeted his uncle with a handshake; subdued, respectful. He let the old man sat in his chair at the Thanksgiving table, while my father perched on our too-skinny piano stool.
The meal, of course, was perfect. The stuffed, dressed turkey was moist and bordered by roasted vegetables. The cranberries were crushed with mint from my mother's summer garden and mixed with fresh orange.
All of this - performed by my mother before anyone met the word "Cuisinart."
Oscar and Millie ate with noisy gratitude.
"Bernice," Oscar said, "You make a happy, happy table."
My mother blushed behind the compliment.
That night, Millie and Oscar slept in my bed and I slept on the couch. They were gone before I awoke Friday.
I never again saw them alive.
Traveling north on one of the many, many country roads leading to Thief River - Uncle Oscar swerved to avoid an oncoming truck and threw his brand new Oldsmobile into a tree.
We learned on the evening news - like everyone else. Stunned, disbelieving - my father phoned the television station to confirm that the dead were our own Oscar and Millie.
My dad, it turns out, was the next of kin. The bodies were ready for burial, and parents had a terrible argument about funeral expenses, Christmas obligations and how stupid my mother was for answering the phone.
The following week we drove north for a funeral. We were the family and stood watch with both bodies.
Oscar and Millie were my first dead people, and my father made me touch their bodies. I remember that moment as I remember my own name.
My father led me first to Oscar's coffin and placed my hand on the cool, shaven face of the dead man.
"Say goodbye," he said. I held my breath and considered the object under my touch; a body without life, a husk, an empty shell.
The air grew thin - the floor began to swirl. I awoke coughing on smelling salts tucked under my nose.
"Don’t you think she's a little young for all this?" the mortician asked.
"She's old enough," my father said.
The drive home was ugly.
My dad swore Oscar and Millie would be alive if my mother had done as he asked; if my mother had never picked up the damn phone.
But my mom was not a slave to nonsense.
"No one cheats death, Hans," she said. "You miss it in St. Paul, you catch it in Thief River. You die in your car, you die in your living room, you die in a ditch. No one," she repeated, "cheats death."
Her words hung heavy in the dark cold air of the Plymouth as silent my father drove, chastened.
For the rest of his life, my father never, ever, ever again – allowed anyone else to share a holiday meal with our family.
Every year, when the table was set and the few of us gathered, he lifted his glass for the same holiday toast; “Made it through another year without killing anyone.”
No one winced. We knew what he was talking about. And our holidays were never generous, open, inviting and grand.
As an adult, I’ve tried to adjust the legacy. It doesn’t feel natural, but nonetheless, strangers are invited to my table. Neighbors I barely know. Passing comments about “no place to go for the holiday” are taken seriously by this little sinner.
The act is not easy, however. You know what they say; “As the twig is bent.”
So, don’t be so hard on each other this holiday. Remember, every soul has a history, and every person a good reason for what they do.
And from another member of the cranky, inhospitable and notoriously ungenerous Holmgren clan, Happy Thanksgiving .
The Caffeinated Clergywoman is The Rev. Kristine Holmgren, pastor of First United Presbyterian Church of Baldwin. Contact her directly at Kristine.holmgren@gmail.com, or visit her on the web at www.kristineholmgren.com.
