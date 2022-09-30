Many parents have the goal of minimizing their kid’s need to take on debt early in life; here are some great options to do that:
The first option to consider is a high-yield savings account. Some credit unions and banks will offer high interest accounts for minors, but they may carry a limit on that higher yield. For example, a financial institution may offer a child’s dividend rate of 2% up to $2,500 but, anything above that $2,500 will receive the same rate as a basic savings account. This provides coverage by NCUA/FDIC, avoids market exposure, and keeps the funds accessible; however, this eliminates the growth potential that could really benefit a young person.
The second option is a 529 Plan. These plans offer growth potential based on the participant’s age or risk tolerance and allow the funds to grow tax deferred. The biggest benefit to these is the ability to have federally tax-free access when the money is used for qualified education expenses or apprenticeships. Before investing in a 529 Plan, check your states tax treatment of such accounts; in Wisconsin, you’re afforded the ability to reduce your tax liability by the amount contributed - up to $3,562 in 2022 for joint filers. The draw back here is that if the funds are not used for education, taxes and costly penalties will apply.
The final option covered here is a custodial account. These accounts are exclusively for the benefit of the named minor and since they don’t have the education requirement, it can be used for a house or vehicle purchase, entrepreneurship, or travel; they have access to that money when they want it*. Any investment income or earnings in the account are considered the child’s income and taxed at their tax rate once the child reaches age 18. In 2022, if the child is younger than 18, the first $1,150 is untaxed and the next $1,150 is taxed at the child’s rate. Anything over $2,300 is taxed at the parent’s rate.
As always, consult with a trusted financial advisor to choose the best option for your family.
* Accessibility can be affected by investment type and holding period requirements by the chosen investment.
Jose Alvarez is a Financial Advisor with and securities, and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. WESTconsin Credit Union and WESTconsin Investment Advisors are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using WESTconsin Investment Advisors and may also be employees of WESTconsin Credit Union. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of WESTconsin Credit Union or WESTconsin Investment Advisors. Securities and insurance offered through LPL, or its affiliates are:
Not Insured by NCUA or Any Other Government Agency Not Credit Union Guaranteed. Not Credit Union Deposits or Obligations. May Lose Value
