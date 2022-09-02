How likely is that? Some will say it’s just a matter of time…but I’m not so convinced. Here’s why:
Medium of Exchange: in the US, everything we buy is listed in USD; we don’t price in Mexican pesos, Euros, or Canadian dollars. Recently, however, some businesses have started accepting Bitcoin as payment for goods or services. This has been used for cars, homes, pizza, etc. and I believe this will only expand going forward. To me, the case for Bitcoin as a medium of exchange is strong but that’s really where the argument ends for its support.
Unit of Account: tax documents, balance sheets, etc. are all currently listed in USD because it’s a reliable unit of account. $1,750 is easily understood, but reading 1,750BTC will confuse those who see it. This would require finding the spot price of Bitcoin then converting it to dollars to determine the value in that moment. In this scenario, the organization using Bitcoin might as well revert to using the US dollar. BTC pricing is very volatile which can render statements obsolete very quickly compared to the US dollar – even minute to minute. Due to the volatility in the value of Bitcoin, it is simply not a reliable unit of account.
Good Store of Value: if something is a good store of value, then the expected real rate of return should be 0%. But people don’t buy crypto to earn 0%, they buy it because of the growth potential it can carry, and they enjoy speculating. Imagine buying a $30,000 car, you know what that value means in terms of dollars and as a personal expense. Now imagine you spent 1BTC instead of $30,000, which is the approximate Bitcoin value as of 8/8/2022, then 9 months later Bitcoin returns to its 11/12/2021 value of over $64,000. That same 1BTC that you paid at a previous value of $30,000 will cost you $64,000; essentially, you will have paid $34,000 above the original price due to the short-term change in value for Bitcoin. But let’s not forget about taxes. When you pull $1,000 out of your checking or savings account, you won’t be taxed for the withdrawal and usage of that money; but if you pull out $1,000 worth of Bitcoin from your account, you can expect a tax statement to claim the loss or pay the tax. This shrinks the value of the coin to you as the investor while retaining the high degree of volatility and leading to a higher cost for use than USD.
Bitcoin simply isn’t a good replacement for existing currency because it isn’t currency. Cryptocurrencies are best accepted for what they are: alternative investments used for capital appreciation with a high degree of risk. It’s only appropriate for those with a very aggressive growth objective and don’t mind the speculative nature of crypto.
Jose Alvarez, Financial Advisor, WESTconsin Investment Advisors, (800) 924-0022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.